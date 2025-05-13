Managing loneliness in older adults: Study suggests a simple social hack

Older adults often face the pandemic of loneliness. The absence of having someone to talk to, do the mundane routine with, share conversations, can make them feel lonely and deprived. However, according to a new study, social networking can help older adults have a better quality of life, than previously known. Also read | Strategies to combat the impact of loneliness on the mental health of elderly Social networking can help older adults have a better quality of life.(Pexels)

The study, led by Lissette Piedra, a professor of social work at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and James Iveniuk, a senior research scientist at the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Center, was published in the Journal of Aging and Health, which observed how three types of social networking can affect older adults and their perspective on life.

Findings of the study

For the study, the researchers tracked 1,500 older adults for a decade. The team identified three types of social networking - enriched, focused and restricted – and how each of them helped older adults form their own social networks.

The authors observed that older adults who developed enriched social networks, marked by diverse groups, showed more improvement in overall wellbeing. However, older adults in focused and restricted social networks, reported significantly poorer health.

Older adults in diverse groups reported more improvement in overall wellbeing.(Unsplash)

Study lead Lissette Piedra said, “Social isolation and loneliness can have corrosive effects on mental and physical health. Older adults' social circles may shrink due to poor health, loss of loved ones, poverty, discrimination, language barriers or living in rural or unsafe communities.”

The study authors added that participants from Black, Hispanic or from other minoritised racial and ethnic groups demonstrated more loneliness than others, but over the course of the study, they developed their social networks. "If you start off in a restricted network, the likelihood that you're going to move out of it is low. Many people who are vulnerable—such as women and people of color—are more likely to see their social connections decline and become restricted over time," added Lissette Piedra.

Key takeaway

The study authors noticed that social networks are not fixed. They are a constant flowing source of networking, and with the right opportunity and time, older adults can develop the kind of social network that they find comfortable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.