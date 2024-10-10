Loneliness is a growing epidemic among the elderly, particularly as more seniors find themselves living alone or with limited social interactions. This condition goes beyond merely feeling alone; it encompasses a deep sense of disconnection and isolation that can have serious psychological consequences. World Mental Health Day 2024: Tips for your parents to mitigate loneliness and holistic approaches to mental wellness (Photo by Hack Spirit)

As life expectancy increases, so does the urgency to address the mental health needs of our ageing population. In an interview with HT Lifestyle on World Mental Health Day, Sanjeev Kumar Jain, CEO and Founder of Nema Eldercare, shared, “While advancements in healthcare have extended the number of years people live, the quality of those years must also be ensured, particularly when it comes to mental well-being. Loneliness is one of the most profound challenges faced by the elderly, and it extends far beyond the absence of companionship—it's about the deep, often silent, pain of feeling disconnected from the world around you. Addressing this issue requires more than just providing company; it demands fostering genuine connections and a sense of belonging.”

The Psychological Toll of Loneliness

The emotional and psychological effects of loneliness can be devastating. Research has shown that prolonged loneliness can lead to a range of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and cognitive decline.

Seniors who experience chronic loneliness are at a higher risk of developing conditions like dementia and are more likely to experience a rapid decline in physical health as well. Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Reema Nadig, Group COO at Lifebridge Senior Care Private Limited, highlighted, “Loneliness among the elderly is not just a feeling of being alone; it is a serious psychological issue that can lead to a range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and even dementia. The emotional and psychological toll of loneliness can manifest in various ways, leading to a decline in cognitive functions and overall well-being.”

In India, where the traditional family structure is evolving and more seniors are living alone, loneliness is becoming an increasingly common issue. This is further compounded by the stigma surrounding mental health in the elderly, which often prevents open discussion and support.

Mitigating Loneliness Through Connection and Community

Addressing loneliness requires a multifaceted approach that involves not just providing companionship but fostering meaningful connections by leveraging technology, community engagement and mental health support to combat loneliness. According to Sanjeev Kumar Jain, seniors can bond over shared passions through interest-based social groups, from gardening to reading, creating lasting friendships and a sense of belonging. Safety and accessibility are also paramount, with robust privacy controls in place to encourage seniors to engage in social activities without fear.

Intergenerational interactions play a critical role in mitigating loneliness as well. This not only provides seniors with much-needed social support but also enriches the lives of the younger generation, creating a more interconnected society.

Hemanshu Jain, Co-Founder of Khyaal, revealed, “Navigating mental health can be a complex and often solitary journey for many seniors, who are frequently burdened by a lifetime of memories and the inevitable changes that come with ageing. Isolation can be reduced and meaningful connections can be cultivated by participating in community groups or learning about new technology. Resilience and mental agility can be greatly increased by accepting change, whether it's adjusting to new habits or finding joy in long-lost interests.”

Holistic Approaches to Mental Health

Addressing the psychological effects of loneliness also requires a focus on mental health support. For seniors struggling with chronic loneliness or emotional distress, access to professional counselling is crucial. Ensure that seniors have access to qualified psychologists who can provide the necessary support. This helps seniors manage the emotional toll of loneliness and promotes overall mental well-being.

Sama Beg, Chief Product Officer at Emoha, also emphasised the importance of community in combating loneliness and said, “Loneliness among the elderly is a growing epidemic, with nearly one-third of those over 60 experiencing isolation. Strengthening community bonds through peer support, volunteering and intergenerational programs can help foster connections.”

Loneliness is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach to address its psychological effects on the elderly. As our population continues to age, it is imperative that we prioritise the mental health of our elderly, ensuring they live their golden years with dignity, fulfillment and joy.