Have trouble falling asleep at night? Study shows link with ADHD and how sleep problems affect women more than men

Sleep is a fundamental aspect of health, and many sleep problems can indicate underlying health issues. Similarly, mental health problems can also cause several sleep difficulties. A study published in the Journal of Attention Disorders revealed that adults with ADHD often suffer from sleep-related issues. A person with ADHD can't fall asleep at night. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons

Sleep problems from ADHD

The study conducted in the Netherlands by Mirte van der Ham and her colleagues aimed to understand how often sleep issues happen in adults with ADHD. They studied the common sleep complaints from adults with ADHD. 60 percent of adults with ADHD experienced sleep problems. The issues included trouble falling asleep, insomnia and restless legs syndrome. The restless leg syndrome is a condition where there's an uncontrollable urge to keep moving legs.

As per the study, women reported sleep problems more than men, as 62 percent of women experienced them in contrast to 56 percent men. Insomnia and hypersomnia are more common among females, while sleep-related breathing disorders appear more often in men.

This study was remarkable as the findings highlight how even adults are affected by ADHD. By understanding sleep problems, ADHD can also be diagnosed and treated properly.

Understanding ADHD

Children are affected by ADHD, making them hyperactive. (Pexels)

ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is commonly diagnosed in children. However, this study shows that it can also affect adults, impacting regular, day-to-day activities like sleep. ADHD is marked by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that can interfere with daily life. People with ADHD may struggle with staying focused, being organized, and controlling their impulses. The inability to pay attention becomes so severe that it impacts their daily functioning.

The study also highlights how mental health problems, such as ADHD, can lead to physical issues, like sleep disturbances.

ALSO READ: ADHD in men vs women: Who are more prone to engage in risky behaviours? Study reveals shocking details

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.