ADHD in men vs women: Who are more prone to engage in risky behaviours? Study reveals shocking details

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, also referred to as ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person’s ability to learn, focus and behave. The most common symptoms of ADHD are short attention span, fidgeting, hyperactivity, aggression, anxiety and repetition of words. It can affect at any age. Also read | Can massage help manage ADHD in adolescents? Here's what study says Women with ADHD are more prone to involve themselves in risky behaviours than men.(Unsplash)

However, a recent study published in BMC Psychiatry states that women with ADHD are more prone to involve themselves in risky behaviours than men. The study is a wake-up call on gender-specific treatment options that should be available to treat the condition effectively.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 29 adults with ADHD (16 males and 13 females) and 33 healthy people (14 males and 19 females), all between the ages of 18 and 60. They were asked to perform a modified version of the Balloon Analogue Risk Task where they were asked to view a balloon on screen that inflated automatically. The larger the balloon became, it denoted more monetary gains but at the cost of the balloon exploding and leading to financial loss. Also read | ADHD: Factors that influence the symptoms; therapist explains

During the task, skin conductance responses of the participants were observed by the researchers to understand their psychological changes with emotional arousal. The participants also underwent an assessment of emotional competence, risk perception and sensitivity to feedback.

ADHD: Women vs. men

The findings of the study revealed that during the Balloon Analogue Risk Task, women with ADHD demonstrated more tendency of risky behaviour. However, no such gender-specific differences were observed during psychological changes measured by skin conductance responses. Also read | Alia Bhatt opens up about her ADHD diagnosis: What is it? 6 symptoms of the common neurodevelopmental disorder

Women with ADHD are more prone to opt for risky behaviours.(Unsplash)

Even during the self-assessment questionnaires, it was observed that women with ADHD demonstated lower sensitivity to their own risky behaviours, hinting at the danger of not being aware of their perception and tendencies. Also read | Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons

The study intends to create awareness about the gender-tailored treatment options that should be made available to treat the condition effectively, for both men and women.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.