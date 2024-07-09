ADHD: Factors that influence the symptoms; therapist explains

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD, is the mental condition where a person struggles with attention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity. It is one of the most common mental conditions affecting children. Limited attention and hyperactivity can affect academic performance of students and lead to troubled relationships for adults. However, the impact of the symptoms of ADD varies from person to person. This depends on a lot of factors. “Why do some people struggle deeply with their ADHD symptoms while others seem to experience significantly less impact, maybe even claiming it as their superpower,” wrote Therapist Meredith Carder. The Therapist further explained the factors that influence the impact of ADHD symptoms: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is one of the most common mental conditions affecting children.(Pexels)

Life stage:

With brain development that happens with age, the symptoms of ADHD also change. Hormonal changes that happen through puberty and menopause also affects the way the symptoms of ADHD show up and impact a person.

Knowledge:

Becoming aware of the condition and understanding it can help in finding strategies to deal with the symptoms and restrict them from getting the better of us. Hence, early diagnosis of ADHD and education about the condition is very important.

Access to care:

Access to proper healthcare facilities and diagnosis is still a pressing concern for many people. Expensive healthcare services can also delay diagnosis and access to proper treatment facilities, this can accelerate the impact of symptoms.

Environment:

The people that we surround ourselves with and the environment we are in play a huge role in the impact of symptoms of ADHD. Being brought up by supportive parents and friends can help us feel better.

Physical health:

ADHD symptoms can be combatted with a healthy workout routine, however, for many people with ADHD, co-morbid health conditions can restrict movement for them.

Privilege:

Financial privilege plays a huge role in the way we can access therapy and other treatment facilities in case of mental conditions like ADHD. Systematic racism and sexism also influence diagnostic rates and access to healthcare.