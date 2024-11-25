Can massage help manage ADHD in adolescents? Here's what study says

A massage is soothing, calming, and known for its many benefits. And looks like it can also help to manage the symptoms of ADHD better. Tactile massage is calming and involves slow, gentle strokes for relaxation. (Pexels)

A study published in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice revealed that tactile massage can help ease symptoms of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adolescents Some symptoms include constant fidgeting, an inability to sit still, difficulty concentrating and other hyperactive and inattentive behaviours. However, participants in the study reported noticeable improvements in focus and attention, along with better sleep quality, following this technique.

Tactile massage’s benefits

The researchers elaborated on the usefulness of tactile massage for alleviating ADHD symptoms. Tactile massage involves gentle, slow and rhythmic strokes on arms, legs and back. This promotes relaxation. It has also shown potential in relieving stress and improving emotional wellbeing.

Study author Anna-Carin Robertz said, “Adolescents with ADHD often face challenges such as hyperactivity, inattention, stress, and sleep difficulties that standard treatments may not fully address. As a specialist nurse in child and adolescent psychiatry, I have observed these struggles firsthand and wanted to explore whether tactile massage, could be a safe and non-invasive option to provide additional benefits in managing these symptoms and improving overall well-being.”

More about the research

The study examined 14 adolescents aged 15 to 17 with ADHD. They were on stable medication, while a few were unmedicated and devoid of any with severe mental health conditions, substance abuse, or ongoing psychological treatment. This allowed the focus to solely remain on ADHD symptoms.

The experiment included ten weekly sessions of tactile massage that the participants had to undergo. It was by a tactile massage therapist. The massage featured slow, rhythmic strokes targeting the back, arms, hands, and feet. The environment was also ambient with dim lighting calming music and unscented oil. The results showed that there was a substantial reduction in hyperactive and impulsive behaviours, as well as secondary issues like poor sleep quality. This study opened up new avenues of ADHD treatment and managing symptoms with a more holistic approach.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.