5 innovative strategies to engage adolescents and older adults in fitness

Fitness is for everyone. Several studies have shown that individuals who maintain regular exercise during adolescence, tend to lead more active and mentally healthier lives as adults, compared to those who do not. Fitness for all ages: 5 fun, personalised tips for teens and older adults (Photo by Pexels)

However, sustaining this lifestyle requires personalised approaches that address each person’s unique needs, interests and physical abilities. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Spoorthi S, Fitness Expert at Cult, suggested five ways to foster fitness for teenagers and older adults -

1. Up for an adventure? (for adolescents)

Benefit:

Outdoor activities like rock climbing, hiking, swimming, or obstacle courses provide excitement and a sense of adventure. These activities challenge physical and mental abilities, offering teenagers a break from traditional workouts and making fitness fun and explorative.

2. Focused functional fitness (for older adults)

Benefit:

Functional exercises focus on improving strength, balance and coordination for daily tasks, preventing falls and enhancing independence. These programs are highly beneficial for older adults, as they target practical movements, helping them maintain autonomy in their daily lives. Additionally, these kinds of exercises can also work on enhance joint health, which are necessary for mobility and stability in the long run.

3. Make it a game and challenge yourself (for both)

Benefit:

Turning exercise into a game with challenges, leaderboards, and rewards can increase motivation. Apps and wearables that track progress and offer achievements make workouts more exciting, creating a sense of accomplishment and competition, which appeals to younger people. For adults, people at the workplace could incorporate team workouts, and team activities to keep movements exciting and motivating for everyone.

4. Fitness and socialising (for both)

Benefit:

Group classes foster social connections, making fitness more enjoyable. For adolescents, activities like dance-based classes or sports-themed workouts are attractive. Older adults benefit from low-impact classes like yoga or aqua aerobics, which improve mobility and provide social interaction, reducing isolation.

5. Tech and fitness (for both)

Benefit:

Fitness apps, virtual trainers and online workout sessions are great for engaging both groups. Tech-savvy teenagers enjoy personalised and on-demand content. At the same time, older adults can benefit from virtual flexibility, ensuring they stay active from the comfort of their homes, especially during harsh weather or mobility challenges.

By modifying and working around these formats, fitness can be more engaging and enjoyable for adolescents and older adults, promoting lifelong health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.