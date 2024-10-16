Social media videos convincing adults they have undiagnosed ADHD? Researchers warn against self-diagnosis

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD, is typically associated with children. According to a new survey, thanks in large part to trending social media videos with millions of views, more adults are now saying that their struggles with attention, focus and restlessness could, in fact, be undiagnosed ADHD. Also read | Alia Bhatt opens up about her ADHD diagnosis: What is it? 6 symptoms of the common neurodevelopmental disorder Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder's symptoms include hyperactivity, impulsiveness and difficulty in paying attention. (Unsplash)

More about the survey

A survey of 1,000 American adults commissioned by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine found that 25 percent of adults suspected they may have undiagnosed ADHD. However, only 13 percent of survey respondents have shared their suspicions with a doctor.

What is ADHD?

In recent years, social media has helped destigmatise and bring awareness to adult ADHD, changing the narrative from 'being lazy' to having an undiagnosed neurological disorder, the researchers said. The symptom of this disorder includes hyperactivity, impulsiveness and difficulty in paying attention.

Researchers from Ohio State University say more adults are realising that the stereotypes of ADHD, commonly thought of as a childhood condition, might not be true, and that their own issues with attention, focus, and restlessness may stem from an undiagnosed case of ADHD.

“There’s definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it’s a genetic disorder,” Justin Barterian, a clinical assistant professor in Ohio State University’s department of psychiatry and behavioural health, said about the recent survey's findings.

More about the survey findings

The survey, conducted in August of 2024, took place online and over the phone and included 1,006 American adults. Results showed younger adults are more likely to believe they are undiagnosed with the neurological condition than older generations. They are also more likely to act on their concerns.

What concerns the researchers

According to the authors of the recent survey, roughly 4.4 percent of people between 18 and 44 years of age have ADHD, and while the awareness of adult ADHD has increased, they are concerned people are self-diagnosing themselves, which could lead to incorrect treatment.

“Anxiety, depression, and ADHD — all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning... if you’re watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder, I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out,” Justin Barterian said.

He advised against self-diagnosing and instead suggested people see their primary care provider, who can give a referral to a mental health expert for an official diagnosis and treatment plan for ADHD.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.