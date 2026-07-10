Over a decade after SpaceX, China successfully lands rocket booster with hooks & a net. How different is the tech?

China recovered the first stage of a rocket for the first time on Friday, becoming only the second nation after the US, through Elon Musk's SpaceX, to master booster recovery. People watch as a Long March 10B carrier rocket takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, before returning vertically to an offshore platform for a controlled recovery, in Hainan province, China (via REUTERS)

The Long March-10B lifted off from the Hainan commercial space launch site at 12.15pm local time (0415 GMT), state broadcaster CCTV reported, and placed a satellite into its preset orbit.

According to Xinhua, the state news agency, the rocket's first stage separated from the second stage after liftoff and returned to a platform in the sea. CCTV said the booster came down vertically and was captured on the offshore platform roughly six minutes after separating from the upper stage.

In its reusable configuration, the rocket is a liquid-fuelled vehicle standing about 63 metres tall with a five-metre diametre, generating a lift-off thrust of roughly 890 tonnes and a lift-off mass of around 760 tonnes. It can carry a payload of up to 16,000 kilograms (35,275 pounds) into low Earth orbit, Xinhua said.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the rocket's designer, becomes the third company worldwide — after SpaceX and Blue Origin — to achieve a controlled orbital-class booster recovery.

The success follows setbacks elsewhere in China's reusable-rocket programme.

Two Chinese reusable rockets attempted SpaceX-style vertical landings using grid fins and landing legs last December. Both the landings failed, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post had said. Two attempts last year by private firm LandSpace and state-owned CASC also fell short at the final step of landing and booster recovery.