'Ab yahi zindagi hai… happy for others': What Umar Khalid told partner after SC bail denial

Jailed activist Umar Khalid has said he is “happy and relieved” for his co-accused who got bail in the Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case, and racted with resignation to denial of bail to him by the Supreme Court on Monday, his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri said. Umar Khalid has spent five years in jail while the trial is yet to begin. (PTI File Photo)

He said that “jail is my life now”, Lahiri posted on X.

The top court on January 5 refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 case, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

Five others activists — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad — were, however, granted bail.

“Umar said, 'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved',” Lahiri wrote, purportedly recounting a conversation after the SC order.

Her post said she told Khalid that she would come for the jail meeting on Tuesday, to which he said, “Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai (Do come. This is my life now).”