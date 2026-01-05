'Ab yahi zindagi hai… happy for others': What Umar Khalid told partner after SC bail denial
Supreme Court on January 5 refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, while five others were granted the relief
Jailed activist Umar Khalid has said he is “happy and relieved” for his co-accused who got bail in the Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case, and racted with resignation to denial of bail to him by the Supreme Court on Monday, his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri said.
He said that “jail is my life now”, Lahiri posted on X.
The top court on January 5 refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 case, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.
Five others activists — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad — were, however, granted bail.
“Umar said, 'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved',” Lahiri wrote, purportedly recounting a conversation after the SC order.
Her post said she told Khalid that she would come for the jail meeting on Tuesday, to which he said, “Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai (Do come. This is my life now).”
The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The police have accused Khalid and others of hatching a conspiracy for it, while they continue to deny any role. The trial as such has not started but former JNU student Khalid, for instance, has spent five years in jail as an accused so far.
According to the Supreme Court, the delay in trial could not be a "trump card" for bail. All seven accused were booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots.
Umar Khalid’s father, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, reacted with extreme disappointment after the SC order: “It is very unfortunate. The judgment is there, and I have nothing to say about it.”