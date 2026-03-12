New Delhi, The JNU administration has suspended 21 security guards, allegedly because they were not able to stop students from rebuilding a protest site, the university's students' union claimed on Thursday. JNUSU alleges suspension of 21 security guards over rebuilt protest encampment

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union said the move reflected another instance of Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit-led administration's "authoritarian and anti-worker approach."

It said the university administration had ordered the dismantling of the students' peaceful encampment, and the guards removed tents and confiscated electric wires, lights, a gas cylinder, and a stove.

However, students rebuilt the encampment site, due to which the administration has allegedly "chosen to punish the security guards on campus," it claimed.

Responding to the allegation, a university official said action against the security detail on campus was beyond the remit of the varsity since it is outsourced.

"JNU administration is not directly responsible for any action taken against the security personnel, as they are hired through a third party. The university can put in recommendations to the private party if there are complaints from students or faculty, but cannot take any direct action," the person said.

The union, however, said the involvement of private parties was a factor in the "exploitation" of security guards.

"These security guards, who are employed on precarious and non-permanent contracts, have now become victims of a continuing regime of intimidation, suspensions, and administrative high-handedness," it said in a statement.

"There have been multiple cases where guards were reportedly suspended for trivial reasons, such as minor uniform issues or questioning their supervisors; guards often do not even receive formal written notices of suspension, reflecting the deep precarity of their employment," it added.

The union claimed that the administration promotes and sanctions private companies, which force security guards to sign papers binding them not to form any union or participate in protests.

The incident is the latest in a series of turmoil on campus since early February, when JNUSU office-bearers were suspended for "extensive damage to university property."

The furore led to a clash between the left- and right-wing student groups.

Later, Vice Chancellor Pandit courted a controversy with her alleged caste-related remarks, drawing backlash from students, as well as teacher bodies.

The JNUSU demanded the immediate revocation of the suspension of all 21 security guards and their reinstatement.

"JNUSU reiterates that the struggle for democratic rights on campus is inseparable from the struggle for workers' dignity and justice," the union said.

