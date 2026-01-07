Divyenndu on returning as Munna Tripathi for Mirzapur: The Film: The energy is renewed

Divyenndu is set to return as his popular character Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Film, and he describes it as a “surreal, almost like a second-life experience”. He adds, “You see the same people, the same world — it all comes rushing back. It seems like nothing has changed; the energy is just renewed as we’re coming back with full power.” Divyenndu Mirzapur the film

However, the excitement is accompanied by a sense of nervousness as well. “People have a lot of expectations and a great recall value for the franchise. I’m just nervous if I can do the same thing again,” he admits, but adds that he constantly tries “to not be boxed” as just one character and chooses varied roles to break any one image.

The 42-year-old asserts that he is happy with the pace of his 14-year-old career, but admits that saying ‘no’ to work has been harder than saying ‘yes’ during this time. “While I’ve been selective about roles, it’s very difficult to say no. Not just to films, but to money and big egos too,” he says.

Opening up on his approach, the actor shares, “The first thing I look for in a character is whether it challenges me or not. Also, I try not to repeat myself.

Last seen in Saali Mohabbat. Divyenndu insists that for him, creative integrity outweighs everything else. “When I see myself on screen, I should not feel embarrassed. That’s the bottom line for me,” he explains, adding how factors like money, the production house, director, co-actors, and the overall working environment do influence his decisions, but only after that fundamental filter is met.

“At the end of the day, I’m an artist and a very selfish being. I’ll do what I love. I need to do something new with every film, as much as possible, within the choices I have,” he concludes.