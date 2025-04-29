Menu Explore
Patriots forced to delete controversial Mr. Irrelevant post after NFL Draft

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 29, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Kobee Minor, the final pick of the NFL Draft, became embroiled in controversy after the Patriots' X post linked his name to Kendrick Lamar's diss of Drake.

The New England Patriots had a bit of an awkward moment during the final moments of this year’s NFL Draft. After using the very last pick—No. 257 overall—to select cornerback Kobee Minor out of Memphis, the team celebrated the moment online with a post that quickly stirred up controversy.

Melanie Salata Fitch, right, announces Memphis' Kobee Minor as the final pick by New England Patriots the during the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(AP)
Melanie Salata Fitch, right, announces Memphis' Kobee Minor as the final pick by New England Patriots the during the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(AP)

The Patriots' official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a graphic of Minor along with the caption, “A Minorrrrrrrrrrrr.”

Fans recognized a play on rookie Kobee Minor's name as a reference to Kendrick Lamar's diss track targeting Drake, who is suing Universal Music Group for defamation over it.(X/New England Patriots)
Fans recognized a play on rookie Kobee Minor's name as a reference to Kendrick Lamar's diss track targeting Drake, who is suing Universal Music Group for defamation over it.(X/New England Patriots)

So at first glance, it seemed like a fun play on the rookie’s last name. But eagle-eyed fans immediately recognised it from Kendrick Lamar’s fiery diss track ‘Not Like Us,’ which targets rapper Drake and includes heavy accusations, including calling him a pedophile.

ALSO READ| Will Falcons fire Jeff Ulbrich after son Jax's prank-calling saga? NFL side makes decision

Lamar vs Drake woes Patriots' Mr. Irrelevant post

Drake has sued Universal Music Group for defamation over the track, and Lamar’s controversial performance at the Super Bowl, where he included the “minor” line, has only added fuel to the fire. Also, Drake recently updated his lawsuit to include that performance, alleging it was also defamatory.

“Tryna strike a chord, and it’s probably a minor,” Lamar performed it in front of a packed stadium and millions watching at home. However, he skipped the even more explosive lyric that directly calls Drake a “certified pedophile.”

Universal Music Group, defending itself against Drake’s claims, said, “Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated.”

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

Who is Kobee Minor?

Kobee Minor, the player unintentionally caught in the middle of the drama, will be hoping to make a name for himself on the Patriots’ roster. Minor had a five-year college career that included stints at Texas Tech, Indiana, and Memphis, steadily building a reputation as a tough and reliable cornerback.

“I love it because I've never been a highly recruited guy,” Minor said after getting picked. “I've never been one of the top guys. So, really this isn't anything new to me.”

ALSO READ| Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft hopes mocked by brutal prank call, leaving him pale-faced: Watch

It’s no secret that being the NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ — that’s the description given to the final pick of the draft — isn’t easy, but it has its upsides. You see Brock Purdy, the 2022 ‘Mr. Irrelevant, who went on to be the starter for the San Francisco 49ers and take them to the Super Bowl.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Patriots forced to delete controversial Mr. Irrelevant post after NFL Draft
