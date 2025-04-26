Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft hopes mocked by brutal prank call, leaving him pale-faced: Watch

Shedeur Sanders, once projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is facing a tough and unexpected reality as he continues to slide down the board — and now, to make things worse, he’s become the target of a “brutal” prank. During a Twitch stream with family, Shedeur Sanders received a prank call impersonating an NFL team, leaving him confused and abruptly ending the stream.(Twitch/Shedeur Sanders)

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was Twitch streaming, surrounded by family and close friends, including his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, when his phone rang. The caller impersonating an NFL team, and for a brief moment, there was a glimmer of hope in the room.

“I'm good, been waiting on you,” Sanders said.

The person on the other end of the line played along cryptically before delivering a cold message: “Have to wait a little longer.” The call ended abruptly, leaving Shedeur confused, pale-faced, staring at his phone in disbelief.

He quickly ended the Twitch stream.

Fans were shocked to see the prank call

Netizens were literally shocked by how the Colorado QB got prank-called on a live stream. “How the hell someone get that number?” on asked.

“This isn’t even funny anymore. The way the NFL is trying make an example out of shedeur feels racially motivated,” another wrote.

“This was cold-blooded,” one added.

“People need to get a f**in life s**t ain’t even funny,” another commented.

Heading into draft night, many believed Sanders would be one of the top quarterbacks taken, especially after Miami’s Cam Ward went first overall. But instead of hearing his name called soon after, Sanders watched as others jumped ahead of him in the queue.

“Bro, if they don't take you right now, it's something going on,” Shilo Sanders said in a clip. “If they don't take him right now, it's something going on. I don't know what's going on, but it's something.”

When the first round came to a close and the dream of a Day 1 selection slipped away, Shedeur stood in front of his family and stated, “We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible.”

“I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things.”

“Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary,” he concluded.