Shedeur Sanders NFL draft row: What happened on day 1 and why was Colorado QB snubbed?

Deion Sanders had made his case loud and clear — he wanted to see his star players, Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders, taken first and second in the NFL Draft. Deion Sanders aimed for his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to be top NFL Draft picks. Hunter was selected second overall, but Shedeur went undrafted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski,File)(AP)

Travis did go No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Shedeur? He didn’t hear his name called at all on Thursday night.

The Colorado quarterback, who shattered school records, watched as team after team passed him over, including several with obvious needs at quarterback.

ALSO READ| Shedeur Sanders to get drafted on Day 2? Here are Colorado QB's potential landing spots

The New York Giants, rumoured to be interested, skipped Sanders not once but twice. They had the No. 3 pick and again at No. 25, after trading back into the first round. Instead, they shocked just about everyone by selecting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Saints, Raiders, Jets, and others also went in different directions, leaving Sanders still waiting.

Doesn't this eerily remind you of the 2005 NFL Draft, when Aaron Rodgers unexpectedly slid down the board before finally being picked 24th by the Packers? The difference? Sanders fell out of the first round entirely.

Sanders now eyes bigger and better after round 1 snub

“We all didn’t expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything’s possible, everything’s possible,” he said in a video posted on YouTube.

“I don’t think this happened for no reason. All this is, is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances, we all know this shouldn’t have happened, but we understand we’re on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless.”

Some analysts also pointed to his decision to skip throwing at the NFL Combine and Big 12 pro day as reasons for his stock dipping. He also took a staggering 94 sacks over the past two seasons — the most in the FBS.

Still, his college numbers are hard to argue with: 14,347 passing yards, 134 touchdowns, just 27 interceptions, a 70.1% completion rate, and 17 rushing scores across 50 games.

ALSO READ| Travis Hunter's fiancée, Leanna Lenee, surprised him with these gifts on draft night

“After 4,000-some yards, all of a sudden his arm is weak,” Deion said, per CTPost. “I don’t know when his arm got weak. But he protects the ball. He had the highest completion percentage in college football this past year. He’s the pillar of consistency.”

Sanders may not have gone in Round 1, but he now enters Day 2 as one of the biggest names still on the board.