Shedeur Sanders to get drafted on Day 2? Here are Colorado QB's potential landing spots
Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes’ star quarterback, was passed on by all 32 NFL teams on Day 1 of the draft. The 23-year-old came into the draft as the No. 2 quarterback pick, after Miami's Cam Ward, who was picked No. 1 overall. However, the New York Giants passed on him twice, the New Orleans Saints went another direction, and the Pittsburgh Steelers chose a defensive tackle at No. 21.
Now, Sanders has slid to Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) despite his projected top-10 status and his impressive college stats: 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 71.8% completion rate over two seasons at Colorado (2023-24).
Scouts have repeatedly raised concerns about Shedeur Sanders' fitness. His 6’1”, 198-pound frame is considered slight, with limited room to add mass, and he lacks elite arm strength or mobility compared to dual-threat QBs like Josh Allen.
ESPN earlier this month reported about scouts doubting his decision-making under pressure, citing the 23-year-old's FBS-leading 42 sacks in 2024. There are also some off-field perceptions, including his confident personality and the 'Sanders Brand', tying him to his father Deion Sanders.
However, with a weaker QB class, Sanders might get a round 2 call. The Colorado star has the third-lowest off-target percentage in FBS, and 99 sacks taken over two years, making him a high prospect.
Shedeur Sanders potential landing spots
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have a run-heavy offense under Arthur Smith and could see Sanders as a quick fit.
New Orleans Saints (Pick 41, Round 2)
The Athletic’s mock draft projects Sanders to the Saints at No. 9 or later, as Derek Carr’s shoulder injury creates urgency.
Las Vegas Raiders (Pick 38, Round 2)
Multiple mocks (Sporting News, Yahoo Sports) project Sanders to the Raiders at No. 8 or Day 2, citing their desperate QB need and Sanders’ Vegas-friendly charisma.
New York Jets (Pick 39, Round 2)
Big Blue View linked Sanders to the Jets as a potential Day 2 pick if they miss a first-round QB.