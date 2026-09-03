Los Angeles, Oscar-winning stars Javier Bardem, Marion Cotillard and Venessa Redgrave have joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated fantasy film "The Turning Door". Javier Bardem, Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Redgrave join cast of animated movie 'The Turning Door'

The film, about a little girl who finds herself in another world after finding a mysterious box hidden in her parent's closet, is written and directed by filmmaker-artist Ashe Bateman, reported Variety.

In the movie's cast, the three actors join Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bill Nighy and Gillian Anderson. Other new additions to the cast include Swedish composer Anna von Hausswolff and newcomer Pippa Kelly.

The cast will perform original songs and music written by Bateman and Claire Givens, known for "Mother Mary" and "People Museum".

The story follows the little girl who finds a mysterious box hidden in her parent's closet.

"As it grows into an open door, she falls through to another world called The Turning. There, she must embark on a grand adventure of old magic, strange creatures, new lands, alchemy, dreams and songs, all to return home and save her parents," read the official logline.

The film, which is currently in production, is produced by Christine D'Souza of After Hours, Hunter Hall and Bateman of Maere Studios and Laura Rister for Esme Grace Pictures.

Spanish star Bardem is known for films such as "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", "Biutiful", "Skyfall" and "F1", and won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for the Coen brothers' thriller "No Country for Old Men".

French actor Cotillard earned an Oscar for her portrayal of singer Edith Piaf in "La Vie en Rose" and is also known for films such as "Rust and Bone", "Inception" and "Two Days, One Night".

British screen and stage veteran Redgrave, whose career spans over six decades, won the best supporting actress Oscar for "Julia" and is known for films including "Blow-Up", "Howards End" and "Atonement".

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