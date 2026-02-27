Ellie Aghayeva: Columbia student released after arrest by DHS, shares update; ‘safe and okay’

Ellie Aghayeva, a Columbia University senior detained by the Department of Homeland Security early on Wednesday morning has now been released. Aghayeva posted on Instagram that she is "safe and okay" and is returning home in an Uber from the detention center. Ellie Aghayeva, a Columbia university student, was detained by ICE. (Ellie Aghayeva on Instagram)

The DHS said in a statement that Aghayeva, who is from Azerbaijan and studying at Columbia on a student visa, had her visa terminated in 2016 for purportedly "failing to attend classes." Shortly after the arrest, around 6:30am on Sunday from a university-owned residence, Aghayeva posted an update seeking help.

"I am so grateful for everyone of you. I just got out a little while ago. I am safe and okay. In an uber otw back home," she wrote. In the background she posted a photo of what appeared to be the view from the window of her Uber car.

"I am so sorry but I am in complete shock over what happened and my phone is blowing up with calls from reporters," she continued. "I need a little bit of time to process everything I will come back soon. But please don’t worry."

Here's a screenshot of her Instagram story: