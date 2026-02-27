Ellie Aghayeva: Columbia student released after arrest by DHS, shares update; ‘safe and okay’
Ellie Aghayeva has been released after DHS detention. She said she is “safe and okay” and returning home. DHS says her student visa was terminated in 2016.
Ellie Aghayeva, a Columbia University senior detained by the Department of Homeland Security early on Wednesday morning has now been released. Aghayeva posted on Instagram that she is "safe and okay" and is returning home in an Uber from the detention center.
The DHS said in a statement that Aghayeva, who is from Azerbaijan and studying at Columbia on a student visa, had her visa terminated in 2016 for purportedly "failing to attend classes." Shortly after the arrest, around 6:30am on Sunday from a university-owned residence, Aghayeva posted an update seeking help.
"I am so grateful for everyone of you. I just got out a little while ago. I am safe and okay. In an uber otw back home," she wrote. In the background she posted a photo of what appeared to be the view from the window of her Uber car.
"I am so sorry but I am in complete shock over what happened and my phone is blowing up with calls from reporters," she continued. "I need a little bit of time to process everything I will come back soon. But please don’t worry."
Here's a screenshot of her Instagram story:
Misrepresenting As 'Missing Person' Search
Claire Shipman, the president of Columbia University, reacted to the incident, saying that the DHS agents entered the campus premises under the guise of a missing person's search and were reportedly detained by the DHS.
The DHS claimed that the agents were let into their premises by the building's manager and Aghayeva's roommate. The building is located on West 121 Street.
Also read: Who is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University student arrested ‘illegally’ by DHS agents
“Our understanding at this time is that the federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a ‘missing person,’” Shipman said in a statement. “We are working to gather more details.” Meanwhile, a statement from the DHS read: “The building manager and her roommate let officers into the apartment.”
In response to the arrest, Columbia University has mandated a subpoena or a judicial warrant, and not merely an administrative warrant, for immigration agents to conduct searches in the non-public areas on the campus premises.
Aghayeva is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Columbia as well as a content creator. She has over 100,000 followers on both Instagram and TikTok.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.