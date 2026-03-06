When ex-MMA fighter Markwayne Mullin challenged Teamsters president Sean O'Brien to a fight; 'Will give you 3 days…'

President Donald Trump has recently announced that Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will become the next US Secretary of Homeland Security starting from March 31, 2026 replacing the Kristi Noem who will now serve as the Special Envoy for the initiative called the ‘Shield of Americas’. When ex-MMA fighter Markwayne Mullin challenged Teamsters president Sean O'Brien to a fight (Getty Images via AFP)

After the announcement, many people online began revisiting one of his most talked-about moments in Washington when the former MMA fighter challenged a labor union leader to a fight during a Senate hearing.

The moment when Mullin challenged Sean O’Brien to a fight According to Mullin’s senate profile, he is a former undefeated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter with a professional record of 5-0. He was also inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

The incident happened on November 14, 2023 during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing chaired by Bernie Sanders.

According to the reports, the hearing suddenly became tense when Mullin confronted Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters over the past comments the union leader had posted on X about Mullin.

In those posts, O’Brien had called Mullin a “clown” and a “fraud,” and ended the message by saying, “You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy.”

During the hearing, Mullin brought up the post and directly challenged him on his face.

“Sir, this is a time. This is a place. You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here,” Mullin said.

To which O’Brien responded, “OK, that's fine. Perfect.” And the conversation quickly escalated.

“Well, stand your butt up then,” Mullin said, while O’Brien told him to do the same.

As the situation grew heated, Senator Bernie Sanders also stepped in and urged both men to stop.

“This is a hearing and God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress,” Sanders said.

“We're not here to talk about fights, or anything else,” he added.

And later Mullin also posted on X saying, “I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept.”