Monkey mauls caretaker, bites visitor at Delhi Zoo; complaint filed
A caretaker at the Delhi Zoo allegedly suffered severe injuries after a bonnet macaque escaped from its enclosure at the premises and attacked him inside a staff gallery on Monday morning
A caretaker at the Delhi Zoo allegedly suffered severe injuries after a bonnet macaque escaped from its enclosure at the premises and attacked him inside a staff gallery on Monday morning. The animal later also bit a visitor, who has filed a police complaint in the matter, zoo officials said.
The caretaker, Alok Kumar, said the monkey had entered the gallery after its enclosure gate was allegedly not locked properly on Sunday night. When Kumar entered the area on Monday morning, the monkey attacked him before he could raise an alarm.
“I was attacked before I could do anything or call anyone,” Kumar said, adding that the monkey later ran towards visitors and bit one of them on the thigh. Kumar said he got a finger severed and suffered deep bite wounds on both the legs.
Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said an inquiry is being conducted to assess the incident. “Necessary strengthening of corrective and preventive measures including measures related to enclosure access, cleaning protocol, staff safety and animal handling will be implemented to prevent recurrence,” Kumar said. He added that the injured worker had been discharged from hospital and was recovering.
The worker also alleged that the enclosure’s locking mechanism was faulty and monkeys had previously also escaped because of the issue. No range officer was present when the attack took place, he added.
A senior zoo official said the same monkey had attacked another staff member in December 2025. He also said there were four resting areas in the monkey’s enclosure that were all left unlocked, highlighting a major lapse in security.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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