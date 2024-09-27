Menu Explore
Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra quits after 13-year tenure, thanks Deepinder Goyal

ByMallika Soni
Sep 27, 2024 07:48 PM IST

Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra has stepped down after 13 years with the company, effective September 27, 2024.

Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra has resigned with immediate effect after a 13-year-long tenure at the food delivery company. The Deepinder Goyal-led company informed about her resignation in an exchange filing, noting, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that Ms. Akriti Chopra, CoFounder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024.”

Akriti Chopra, co-founder and Chief People Officer of Zomato, has resigned after a 13-year tenure. Effective September 27, 2024, she plans to pursue other interests while thanking CEO Deepinder Goyal for her enriching journey.

Akriti Chopra's journey at Zomato

Akriti Chopra joined Zomato in November 2011 where she started as a senior manager of finance and operations. Rising through the ranks, she served key roles at Zomato including vice president of finance & operations and CFO.

In October 2020, she moved into the role of Head of People Development and eventually became chief people officer (CPO) in June 2021. 

What next for Akriti Chopra?

As per Zomato, Akriti Chopra resigned to pursue other interests outside the company. In an email, she wrote to CEO Deepinder Goyal, “It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away:)”

