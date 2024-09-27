Menu Explore
Flipkart is sorry for advertisement calling husbands ‘aalsi, bewakoof’: ‘Posted in error’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 27, 2024 05:29 PM IST

Flipkart apologized for a promotional ad that called husbands 'aalsi, kambakkht, and bewakoof.'

Flipkart issued an apology for its recent promotional advertisement which referred to husbands as “aalsi, kambakkht, and bewakoof”. The video, promoting Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days Sale,' has since been removed from Flipkart's social media platforms. The advertisement featured a couple and offered tips on how women could order and store handbags from the e-commerce platform without their husbands finding out about it.

Flipkart apologized for an advertisement featuring derogatory terms for husbands, which has now been taken down. The 'Big Billion Days' sale is currently active until October 6.(Reuters)
Flipkart apologized for an advertisement featuring derogatory terms for husbands, which has now been taken down. The 'Big Billion Days' sale is currently active until October 6.(Reuters)

The advertisement faced major backlash on social media as NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and said that it was “toxic” and “misandrist”.

“So @Flipkart deleted this misandrist post. But what was the logic behind even posting such toxic video addressing a Husband as Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati. They must apologise for this and hope they will not repeat it. Misandry will Not be Tolerated Anymore,” the post read.

Watch ad here:

Flipkart apologised by commenting on the post and said that the video was shared “in error” and has been taken down. The company said, “We’re sorry for the offending video which was posted in error, and took it down as soon as we realised our mistake. We will do better in the future."

The Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ sale has started today (September 27) and will conclude on October 6.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
