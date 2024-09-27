Thailand employee dies at work after manager denies sick leave, CEO ‘devastated’

A 30-year-old factory worker in Thailand passed away after her request for sick leave was denied by her supervisor. The incident occurred in the Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok and the women had been employed at an electronics manufacturing plant owned by Delta Electronics Thailand, as per reported. After being denied sick leave, a 30-year-old factory worker in Thailand collapsed at work and later died. May had been previously hospitalized for an inflamed large intestine. Delta Electronics expressed deep regret and committed to supporting her family.(Representational)

The employee identified as May had been receiving treatment for an inflamed large intestine and had taken medical leave from September 5-9, Bangkok Post reported. During this period, she was hospitalised for four days and then was told to take two additional days of recovery at home.

When May sought further sick leave on September 12, her manager declined the request and asked her to return to work. May reported for work despite her worsening heath but collapsed after just 20 minutes on the factory floor.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to complications arising from necrotizing enterocolitis.

Delta Electronics Thailand responded to the incident expressing deep regret over the loss of their employee. CEO Victor Cheng said, “At Delta Electronics, our people are the foundation of our success, and we are devastated by this loss. Our priority is to provide unwavering support to the employee’s family at this trying time. Delta Electronics remains committed to transparency and responsibility and will keep all relevant parties informed as more information becomes available.”