Goldman Sachs' Alok Oberoi, Bellavita's Aakash Anand are investing in this Delhi-based tech startup

Delhi-based enterprise hiring software startup TraqCheck has gotten a new round of funding from investors including Alok Oberoi, the former head of Goldman Sachs' international wealth management business, Aakash Anand, the founder of Bellavita, as well as early-stage venture firm Caret Capital, for its global expansion plans, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

“We are thrilled to have such esteemed industry leaders join us as investors on the TraqCheck ship," the report quoted the founders as saying. "We are gearing up to deploy these funds for international expansion and to put Indian software on the world map.”

What is TraqCheck?

TraqCheck was founded in late 2020 by Armaan Mehta, Jaibir Nihal Singh, and Rishabh Jain. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to perform fast and comprehensive background checks, which businesses can use to make hiring decisions.

The startup currently partners with more than 200 companies, including the likes of Reliance Retail, Bajaj Capital, Grant Thornton, Yatra, Piramal Group, and Cholamandalam Finance.

This funding round comes after an April 2024 investment round from the family office of Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, Culture Cap, and Caret Capital, according to the report.

Where will TraqCheck expand to?

TraqCheck's first global expansion destination will be the UK, where it will continue assisting companies to hire at scale using its AI technology.

