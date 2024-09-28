BookMyShow CEO and technical head summoned by Mumbai Police over alleged black marketing of Coldplay tickets

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned Ashish Hemrajani, the CEO of BookMyShow's parent company Big Tree Entertainment as part of an investigation into alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets, ANI reported, adding that the company's technical head was also summoned along with Hemrajani. Tickets which were originally priced at ₹ 2,500 are now being resold by third parties as well as influencers for as much as ₹ 3 lakh(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Also Read: China urges local companies to stay away from Nvidia’s AI chips

Both have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday, September 28, 2024 to provide statements.

This comes after Advocate Amit Vyas filed a complaint, which accused BookMyShow of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated concert of British band Coldplay scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read: NSE, BSE revise transaction fees: Here are new charges effective from October 1

Tickets which were originally priced at ₹2,500 are now being resold by third parties as well as influencers for as much as ₹3 lakh, according to Vyas who is seeking an FIR to be registered against the company based on fraud charges.

The EOW already recorded Vyas' statement and has even identified several brokers who were involved in the alleged ticket scalping, according to the report, which added that further investigations are already underway and more individuals may be summoned.

Also Read: Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra quits after 13-year tenure, thanks Deepinder Goyal