Heatwaves causing muscle cramps? Experts share symptoms that indicate it could be more than dehydration

As heatwave conditions intensify across the country, many people find themselves dealing with muscle cramps, fatigue, and unexplained body aches. While dehydration is often the first culprit blamed – and frequently plays a significant role – health experts warn that not all heat-related muscle cramps can be attributed solely to inadequate fluid intake. In some instances, recurring or severe cramps may point to electrolyte disturbances, muscle damage, or other underlying medical conditions that warrant closer attention and professional evaluation. Muscle cramps are a common symptom of dehydration. (AFP)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Akhilesh Rathi – director of orthopaedic and joint replacement at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar, and founder of Rathi Orthopedic and Spine Clinic in Dwarka, New Delhi – who highlights that heat-related muscle problems are among the most common musculoskeletal complaints during summer.

He explains, “We frequently see patients who experience sudden cramps while walking, exercising, or even performing routine household activities. While dehydration is a leading cause, repeated or severe cramps can sometimes indicate muscle strain, tendon injury, or overexertion, particularly in individuals who continue physical activity despite warning signs.”

Why heatwaves trigger muscle cramps The human body relies on a delicate balance of fluids and electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium to support normal muscle function. Dr Rathi highlights that during extreme heat, excessive sweating leads to significant fluid and mineral loss. When these losses are not adequately replaced, muscles become more prone to involuntary contractions, commonly known as cramps.

“Heat exposure also causes the body to work harder to regulate temperature. This increases fatigue and places additional stress on muscles, particularly among people who exercise outdoors, work in the sun, or have physically demanding jobs,” he further adds.

How to identify a simple cramp? According to the orthopaedician, a typical heat-related cramp usually develops suddenly and affects the legs, calves, feet, or thighs. It may cause temporary discomfort but generally improves with rest, hydration, stretching, and cooling measures. In most cases, these cramps are not dangerous and can be managed at home.

He outlines the following signs of a simple heat cramp: