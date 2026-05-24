Nutritionist shares 3 signs of having low magnesium levels: Anxiety, muscle cramps, and…

Taking to Instagram on May 23, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator, shared three signs to help us recognise likely magnesium deficiency, so that we may take immediate action to rectify the situation.

Magnesium is one of the most important micronutrients that the body needs to keep the nervous system healthy and also to maintain overall health. However, as one usually focuses on the macros while on a diet, experiencing magnesium deficiency is not uncommon.

1. Anxiety The first sign of the body having a low level of magnesium is anxiety. “Having magnesium in the body is responsible for a neurotransmitter called GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) that is actually responsible for making you feel much more relaxed,” shared Deepshika.

When a person has low magnesium levels, this relaxation neurotransmitter in them is compromised. This results in them having higher palpitations, anxiety, and even panic attacks.

2. Muscle cramps One of the important functions of magnesium in the body is helping with muscle contractions. As such, if a person has constant muscle cramps or experiences tingling in the muscles, it could be a sign of magnesium deficiency, noted the nutritionist.

3. Migraines According to Deepshika, if a person experiences a lot of migraines, there is a possibility that they have a deficiency of magnesium. This is because “magnesium is super important in nerve function and blood vessel regulation,” she stated.

“So if you have these signs, please make sure you consult a doctor and get started with a good magnesium supplement and eat a magnesium-rich diet,” added the nutritionist.

Best time to take magnesium If a person is taking magnesium supplements, when they take them affects how effective they are, according to Florida-based neuroscientist Robert WB Love. In a post shared on Instagram on January 15, the researcher shared his insight on choosing the right time.

Magnesium competes with calcium and iron for absorption by the body. As such, one should not take magnesium-rich foods or supplements with calcium-rich foods or iron-rich foods, or their supplements, explained Robert.

“I like to take my magnesium first thing in the morning on an empty stomach,” he stated. “You can also take magnesium before bed. A lot of people like magnesium glycate, magnesium threonate, magnesium toureate before bed. They're calming and relaxing.”

While there is no harm in taking magnesium at any time of day, taking it with food simply reduces its absorption into the bloodstream.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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