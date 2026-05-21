If you want to stay lean and toned, try this high-protein, anti-inflammatory turmeric chicken soup recipe

Chicken breast is one of the leanest sources of protein. Those trying to lose weight or gain muscle always prefer to include this part of the meat in their diet to create a wholesome meal. It can be a little difficult to experiment with chicken breast. However, if you love having soup, we have a recipe that can help you stay lean and toned. If you want to stay lean, toned and actually on track with your food, try this recipe. (Pexels)

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On March 31, a Pilates trainer known on Instagram as Pilates by Cat, with over 20 years of experience, shared her recipe for turmeric chicken soup, which will not only help you stay lean and toned but also be a great high-protein, anti-inflammatory meal.

She captioned the post, “If you want to stay lean, toned and actually on track with your food… do this. I make one big batch of this every Sunday night, and it honestly changes my whole week. It’s high protein, anti-inflammatory, and it stops me from snacking or grabbing something unhealthy when I’m busy. Turmeric Chicken Soup (High Protein, Anti-Inflammatory).”