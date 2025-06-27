How to keep your nail polish last longer: Tips to take care of your manicured nails like a pro

Freshly manicured nails are a different joy: Think about the scent of freshly polished nails in Insta-worthy shades, symmetry in shape, and scrubbed hands. And why not? Manicured nails do amplify your hands' beauty! But has it ever happened to you that you walked out of the salon with fresh manicured nails only to watch it chip off later in the day? Once in a lifetime, we all have been there, done that! The moment the nail polish starts to chip, it is a panic alert. Nail care tips for nail polish that lasts long(Pexels)

Prepping your nails for a manicure:

The very basic step to going for a manicure is prepping your nails for it. The first step is to clean and dry your nails for a way better polished look. Here are the steps to preparing your nails for your manicure session.

Remove old nail polish: The very basic step and, of course, a no-brainer to the entire process of manicuring your nails is to get rid of your old chipped one. Use a gentle nail polish remover to remove your old nail paint.

Trim and shape your nails: The trick is to trim and shape your nails as per your desired length slowly.

Cleanse your nails: Use a cotton pad soaked in nail polish remover to remove any remaining oil or residue. This ensures that your nails are clean and ready for a base coat application.

Soak your nails: Soaking your nails in warm water is just so relaxing and calming. Soaking helps in softening the cuticles, making them easier to push back.

Push Back Cuticles: Use a cuticle pusher to gently push back the cuticles. Refrain from cutting them as it can lead to infection.

Application process:

Long-lasting manicure is not only about using the best quality nail care products, this all depends on the application process.

Base coat: Start with applying a base coat on clean and dry nails. A base coat ensures that your nail polish stays longer and also prevents your nails from staining.

Apply thin layers: One of the biggest mistakes that we often make while applying nail polish is, we tend to apply thick coats. However, the trick is to apply thin layers of nail polish that won't chip off easily.

The Three-Stroke Rule: Apply your nail polish with a three-stroke rule that implies applying the nail polish with one stroke in the centre, followed by one each on either sides. This technique ensures an even coverage on your nails.

Seal the edges: Pay attention to sealing the edges. For this, run the brush along the tips of your nails to create a seal. Finally, apply a top coat on your nails.

Give time to dry up: It's advisable to completely dry every coat before applying the next one.

Maintaining your nails

One of the crucial aspects of your manicured nails is maintaining them, which is equally important. Here are some of the tips of taking care of your nails:

Nourish your cuticles: It's crucial to nourish your nails and cuticles with a cuticle oil for their prolonged life.

Wear gloves while doing household chores: It's true that doing household chores can hamper and damage your nails. In order to protect them, It's advisable to wear gloves and protect them from the harsh chemicals.

Taking care of your hands:

Use a nice moisturiser to always keep your hands soft and supple. Choose a nice buttercream or hand cream infused with Shea butter or cocoa butter to nourish your hands.

Keep exfoliating your hands with a gentle body scrub to get rid of the dead skin cells, unveiling a radiant complexion.

Follow these tips, and you would love your manicured nails even more. So, let your hands do all the talking!

