Malaika Arora reveals her pre-makeup skincare ritual; Know 6 skin prep steps she swears by

Be it her jaw-dropping dance moves or a slay-worthy figure, Malaika Arora is like a burst of glamour and energy in the world of Bollywood. And when it comes to glowing skin that looks fresh and youthful, Malaika Arora seems to have cracked the code. Even in her late 40s, she still turns heads with her radiant, flawless complexion. Malaika Arora's pre makeup skincare regime(Instagram)

Her secret to a flawless skin is her pre-makeup skincare regime. The diva follows a skincare routine that’s smart, simple, and deeply rooted in self-care. Let’s take a peek into Malaika’s pre-makeup skincare ritual, that includes these 6 pre-makeup steps she swears by.

1. Hydrating face mist to keep the skin refreshed

The initial step is to hydrate your skin using a face mist before applying makeup, and Malaika never skips it. She starts her skincare ritual with a generous spritz of hydrating face mist. This step helps in waking up the skin, boosting moisture levels, and giving your skin a dewy freshness. This hydration ensures that the skin doesn’t feel tight or dry and also acts as a prepping base to absorb the makeup products more effectively.

2. Full face roller massage using a Jade Roller

A luxurious step in her skincare ritual is a jade roller massage. Malaika glides the cool roller across her face, which not only helps in reducing puffiness but also boosts blood circulation. The massage helps in contouring and sculpting the face slightly, a great way to de-stress before makeup application.

Malaika Arora's jade roller usage(Malaika Arora Insta Account)

3. Soothing face massage using Gua Sha

To deepen the skin-prepping process, she uses a Gua Sha tool for a gentle and firm face massage. This beauty ritual helps tone facial muscles, relieves tension, and enhances skin elasticity. For Malaika, it’s a meditative moment to lift and firm the skin before the makeup comes on.

4. Under-eye patches to beat puffiness

Next, she addresses one of the most delicate areas of the face, the under eyes. Malaika applies under eye patches to reduce puffiness and to add a cooling, soothing effect. These patches help reduce early morning swelling and provide light hydration, making the under-eye area smoother and more receptive to concealer and makeup.

Malaika Arora uses under-eye patches (Instagram)

5. Moisturising the neck area with a nourishing moisturiser

While most focus only on their face, Malaika doesn’t skip her neck area. She uses a nourishing moisturiser to hydrate and smoothen the skin around the neck. Since this area is equally visible and prone to dryness, moisturising it ensures even texture and a consistent glow from face to décolletage.

6. Final touch to lips with a nourishing lip balm

No look is complete without soft, smooth lips. To wrap up her pre-makeup skincare, Malaika applies a hydrating lip balm. This not only prevents chapping but ensures that any lipstick or lip gloss applied later sits beautifully and doesn’t crack or flake.

To conclude, Malaika Arora’s pre-makeup skincare routine is a beautiful blend of simplicity and self-care. With a focus on hydration, relaxation, and facial massage techniques, it’s no wonder her skin looks so naturally radiant.

