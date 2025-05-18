Jeong Ji Woo recommends daily sheet masks: Shortcut to dewy, radiant and fresh skin

How often have you spotted the smiling face of your favourite Hallyu star on a Korean-style sheet mask, urging you to try one and get that signature dewy glow? K-beauty influencer Jeong Ji Woo highlights their role in modern skincare routines.

Famous K-beauty influencer and entrepreneur Jeong Ji Woo—also BTS member J-Hope’s sister—believes sheet masks are perfect for today’s hectic lifestyle. Ji Woo, who recently launched her skincare brand Neaf Neaf, told HT Lifestyle that the ‘one sheet mask a day’ routine has long been popular in Korea. “After cleansing, using a sheet mask helps provide ample hydration and reduces skin stress from daily life,” she says.

What are the benefits of using a sheet mask?

Founder and CEO of Kindlife, Radhika Ghai, explains, “A sheet mask daily can give your skin an intense boost of hydration, soothe inflammation, and improve overall texture. It’s like a daily self-care ritual that leaves skin looking fresh and radiant. That said, consistency matters more than excess—so listen to your skin’s needs.”

The type of sheet mask you choose is crucial, especially since Indian skin is often prone to pigmentation, dullness, and sensitivity due to sun exposure and pollution.

What type to choose?

“It’s important to choose formulas that are gentle and suited to your skin type. Avoid masks containing alcohol or artificial fragrance, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin. Also, don’t leave the mask on for too long,” adds Radhika. She recommends focusing on sheet masks that soothe, brighten, and hydrate—especially those with ingredients like Centella Asiatica, niacinamide, ginseng, or hyaluronic acid.

However, popular dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi advises caution when it comes to daily use.

“Sheet masks can offer temporary hydration benefits of up to 15–25%, but these effects are short-lived and can't replace a comprehensive skincare routine,” she says. “Moreover, daily use contributes to environmental waste, which makes this habit less sustainable in the long run.”