10 Nike running shoes that provide cushioning and comfort for your morning runs
Soft cushioning, breathable uppers, and smooth support make these Nike running shoes great companions for easy and comfortable morning runs.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Nike Men Air Zoom Pegasus 41 White/Black-Volt Ice-Barely Volt Running Shoes 9 UKView Details
₹11,895
Nike Men Air Max Invigor Black/Volt-Dark Grey-Cool Grey Running Shoes 6 UKView Details
Nike Men V5 RNR Black/Black-Anthracite-Smoke Grey Running Shoes 9 UKView Details
₹7,995
Nike Men M AIR MAX BIA Midnight Navy/SAIL-Obsidian Running Shoes 7 UKView Details
₹6,475
Nike Mens Revolution 7 Running ShoesView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A good morning run feels far better when your shoes work with you instead of against you. The right pair can keep your feet comfortable, absorb impact smoothly, and help you settle into a steady rhythm without distractions. Nike has plenty of running shoes made for different kinds of runners, from beginners heading out for short jogs to regular runners clocking longer distances every week. Some pairs focus on plush cushioning, while others keep things light and responsive for quicker movement.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Breathable mesh uppers, supportive midsoles, and flexible outsoles also make a noticeable difference during warm morning runs. If you are planning to refresh your running gear, these Nike running shoes are worth adding to your shortlist for comfort, support, and everyday ease.
How to pick the right Nike running shoes for your runs
- Pick soft cushioned shoes for relaxed jogs, recovery runs, and daily walks.
- Lightweight pairs with responsive foam work well for quicker runs and speed training.
- Choose breathable mesh uppers to keep feet cooler during warm morning runs.
- Look for a roomy fit if you prefer extra comfort around the toes.
- Good arch support can help improve comfort during longer running sessions.
- Check outsole grip for better stability on roads, pavements, and slightly uneven surfaces.
- Flexible midsoles usually feel smoother during everyday runs and casual training.
- Try shoes based on your usual running distance and weekly routine.
Nike running shoe technology explained
Nike combines React foam, Cushlon cushioning, Air units, Flyknit uppers, and breathable mesh to improve comfort, responsiveness, airflow, grip, and stability during runs.
1. Nike Men Air Zoom Pegasus 41 White/Black-Volt Ice-Barely Volt Running Shoes 9 UK
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 is built for runners who want soft comfort with a responsive feel during everyday road runs. Dual Air Zoom units and ReactX foam create smooth energy return, while the lighter engineered mesh upper keeps airflow steady. It feels supportive, breathable, and comfortable enough for regular morning training sessions and daily mileage.
2. Nike Men Air Max Invigor Black/Volt-Dark Grey-Cool Grey Running Shoes 6 UK
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The Nike Air Max Invigor mixes sporty style with everyday running comfort. Inspired by the classic Air Max 95, this pair features breathable mesh uppers and responsive Max Air cushioning for softer landings. The lightweight build feels easy on the feet, while the durable rubber outsole adds dependable grip for regular runs and daily wear.
The Nike V5 RNR brings the early 2000s running style into everyday wear with a lightweight and comfortable feel. Breathable mesh uppers, plush collar lining, and a soft foam midsole help keep feet comfortable through runs and long hours on the move. The chunky retro design also adds a sporty street style edge.
The Nike Air Max Bia is made for easy everyday comfort with a sporty casual look. Its breathable mesh upper keeps airflow steady, while the Max Air unit in the heel adds soft cushioning and bounce. A foam midsole and durable waffle outsole help make long walks, errands, and daily wear feel far more comfortable.
The Nike Revolution 7 is designed for runners who enjoy soft cushioning and dependable everyday comfort. Its foam midsole creates a smooth ride, while the roomier forefoot gives toes extra space during longer runs. Added heel padding improves comfort, and the grippy outsole helps maintain stability on roads, inclines, and uneven pavements.
The Nike Quest 5 is a solid pick for runners looking for soft comfort and everyday support. Its responsive foam midsole adds plush cushioning underfoot, while the breathable upper helps keep feet cool during runs. The durable rubber outsole offers reliable grip across different surfaces, making it suitable for regular training and casual jogs.
The Nike Revolution 7 offers dependable comfort for everyday runs with a soft foam midsole and breathable mesh upper. Its lightweight feel helps keep your stride smooth, while the durable rubber outsole adds reliable grip on roads and pavements. A simple, supportive option for regular training and daily movement sessions.
The Nike Waffle Nav blends vintage running style with easy everyday comfort. Lifted foam midsoles add soft cushioning, while suede overlays and textile underlays create a classic sporty look. The iconic waffle outsole offers dependable traction, and breathable heel perforations help keep feet comfortable during walks, casual runs, and daily wear.
The Nike Run Defy is built for runners who prefer a lightweight and breathable feel during everyday training. Responsive cushioning helps add comfort and energy return with each step, while the mesh upper improves airflow on warmer runs. A durable rubber outsole provides dependable traction, making this pair suitable for roads, pavements, and casual fitness sessions.
10. Nike Men AIR Winflo 11 Summit White/Black-Bright Crimson Running Shoes 11 UK
The Nike Winflo 11 delivers soft cushioning with a responsive feel for comfortable everyday runs. Cushlon 3.0 foam and a full length Nike Air unit create smooth energy return, while the engineered mesh upper keeps airflow steady. Its spacious forefoot and elastic midfoot band help create a supportive fit during longer running sessions.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More
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