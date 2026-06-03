Orthoepaedic surgeon shares simple remedy for rising knee pain in youth; calls it ‘preventive healthcare’

Trouble with the knee and other joints is a problem that is commonly associated with the elderly, especially with people above the age of 60. However, that is no longer the case, Dr Aashay B Mody, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and director at Welcare Hospital, Vadodara, told HT Lifestyle. Cycling regularly helps keep the joints healthy. (Unsplash )

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“A 31-year-old software professional walked into my clinic convinced something was seriously wrong with his knee. No injury, no fall, no sport — just a dull, persistent ache that worsened by evening. His scans were unremarkable. What he actually had was a body that sat for eleven hours a day and moved for almost none of them,” revealed Dr Mody.

According to the surgeon, this case study no longer represents the exception, but rather, the modern norm. The knee and spine problems that were once associated with ageing are now appearing two to three decades earlier. He blamed the increasingly sedentary lifestyle of the youth.

“Add rising rates of early weight gain, vitamin D deficiency from indoor living, and weekend-warrior bursts of intense exercise on untrained bodies, and you have the perfect setup for early joint strain,” he stated. However, the good news is that this is mostly preventable.