Orthopedic surgeon reveals the biggest workout mistakes people in their 30s make that hurt knee health over time

After years of desk jobs and sedentary routines, abruptly starting marathons, sports, or intense workout plans can overload the knees. Sudden increases in intensity without proper conditioning often lead to ligament stress, tendinitis, and knee pain.

Dr Sharmila highlighted that many people are placing a large focus on running, cycling , or performing high-intensity interval training and completely neglecting strength training. The muscles around the knee joint provide necessary support and cushioning to execute motion. “Weakness in these muscles will inevitably increase the load on the knee joint (via increasing the mechanical loads through joint and muscle attachments), which will consequently increase the risk of overuse injuries in the knee,” said Dr Sharmila.

While fitness is typically a strong priority for many when they reach their 30s, more and more people are choosing to go back to the gym, run, and perform high-intensity training sessions again, contributing to increasing the number of knee-related issues among young-adult populations. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sharmila Tulpule, founder and director of Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt. Ltd; Orthopedic, Surgeon, and Regenerative Medicine Specialist, shared common gym mistakes that could be causing long-term knee damage in your 30s.

Generally, recovery is not prioritised when trying to be consistent. A lack of rest, insufficient sleep, and a lack of recovery contribute to increased inflammation and delay healing of tissue.

Improper movement patterns performed during the execution of exercises (squats, lunges, running, and jumping) can apply too much pressure on the knee joint. “Continual, uncorrected errors from working out with incorrect technique may affect the knee by providing an increased chance for injuries due to pain, stress to the ligaments, stress to the cartilage, and may cause premature ageing,” Dr Sharmila told HT Lifestyle.

Warm-ups and mobility work are often skipped and can also impact your movement patterns, thus increasing the load on your knee-based upon your improper movement pattern.

5. Pain with exercise Persistent knee pain, swelling, clicking sounds, or discomfort while climbing stairs should not be ignored. If the knee is evaluated and treated in a timely manner, it can often prevent further degradation of the joint and can provide much better long-term joint health results. Focus on developing your strength, recovery, and sustainable methods to enhance your overall physical health through your 30s is key to ensuring that you achieve optimal mobility and quality of life through your 60s and beyond.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.