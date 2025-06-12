Why your workout isn’t working: 7 common gym mistakes and how to fix them

Starting a workout regimen may be simple for most people but frustration often ensues down the line due to a stagnation in physical progress. The problem in these situations however, isn't always the lack of effort, it is the lack of proper knowledge. Stop wasting your workouts: 7 fitness mistakes that sabotage your gains and how to fix them.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jashan Vij, Health and Fat Loss Coach, asserted that gaining an understanding of the following errors and changing your approach can yield a massive boost in results.

1. Skipping warm-ups and cool-downs

Stretching is an essential warm-up for your workout routine.(Shutterstock)

Not allocating time towards warming up and cooling down after an effective workout session is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. Going headfirst towards any form of exercise without adequate preparation of muscle groups can lead to injury or stagnated overall fitness. Similarly, cooling down also plays a large role in recovery as well as flexibility.

How to fix it: To ensure muscles loosen prior to a workout, a few minutes of gentle exercise to warm up is advised. Combating muscle strain post workout is key to achieving faster recovery, so incorporating gentle stretches for a few minutes can work wonders as well.

2. Lifting too much, too soon

Just by lifting weights you’re not going to turn into a beefy, muscle-bound hulk.(Shutterstock)

Among the most common issues during the beginning of fitness journey is jumping straight towards lifting heavy weights. In an attempt to lift too much weight way too quickly, beginners often get it wrong by imitating intermediate lifters and suffer from the consequences of poor form, injury, and muscle soreness.

How to fix it: Begin with lighter weights and pay attention to proper technique. Increase the load gradually as your strength improves while allowing a minimum of 48 hours for recovery between sessions.

3. Poor exercise form

Poor Form: Poor form during exercises can lead to injuries and diminish the effectiveness of your workout. It's important to focus on proper form to ensure that you are working the intended muscles and reducing the risk of injury.(freepik)

Ineffective form robs you of achieving the purpose of working out and increases the risk of injury. Either working too fast through reps or mimicking others without knowing what the move entails will mean not engaging the muscles intended.

How to fix it: Learn proper form from qualified trainers or trusted resources. Perform exercises with control, use a full range of motion, and prioritize quality over quantity.

4. Lack of a clear plan or goal

Working out without any organised frameworks or targets usually results in wasted effort. Objectives such as “getting fit” lack the detail necessary for motivation, and do not encourage forward movement.

How to fix it: Set SMART goals-Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Develop a balanced routine that includes both cardiovascular and strength training components.

5. Overemphasis on cardio or repeating the same routine

The most frequently overlooked part of a gym-program goer's is their cardio but occasionally, it's simply a matter of not knowing what type of cardio to include. (Ketut Subiyanto)

Sticking to a cardio workout for weeks or months leads to your body adapting to the routine, thus making progress much more difficult. This results in stagnation and a decline in what you are trying to achieve.

How to fix it: Avoid performing identical workouts every 4 to 6 weeks because muscles need to be continually challenged through variations in intensity, exercises and repetition schemes.

6. Inconsistency

Trying to fit all workouts into a single day or irregular exercise routines undermines effectiveness due to increased risk of injury.

How to fix it: Strive for at least 150 minutes of moderately challenging workouts each week, across several days, at a balanced pace. Add strength training sessions twice weekly at a minimum for overall wellness.

7. Ignoring recovery

Pushing the body without allowing time for recovery hinders repair processes making it prone to burnout or injury.

How to fix it: Take rest days and pay attention to how your body is feeling. Keep in mind that recovery is as equally important as exercising.

Avoiding these common mistakes in the gym can help you shatter plateaus and really progress in your fitness journey. Smart training is the backbone of success so, remember that training hard is not always necessary. When executed properly, your workouts will start working for you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.