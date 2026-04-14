Internet finds new ‘meme template’ as cycling Vijay panics after fan throws petals at him; fans defend TVK chief

Telangana Maata posted a video of Vijay from the Kanniyakumari rally, claiming that it was deleted by the TVK handle after it was posted. “During his cycle campaign, Vijay suddenly threw his cycle and ran back as if it were a bomb when a fan tried to shower flowers on him,” they wrote, re-posting it. The video has since been reposted many times and gone viral across various platforms.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay seemed to believe he was in trouble during a recent rally. Videos show him cycling in Kanniyakumari as part of his campaign and panicking after a fan throws petals at him. While the internet thought his reaction was ‘meme material’, his fans came to his defence. (Also Read: Vijay spots fan holding picture of him and estranged wife Sangeeta Sornalingam; here's how he reacted )

In the video, Vijay is happily cycling on the road and waving to people as his security detail follows him. However, when a fan throws something at him and runs out of the way, Vijay seems to panic. He looks back for reassurance, gets off the cycle, and hustles back to the van. It was seen that the fan was trying to shower him with petals, but the actor-politician seemed to have misunderstood it as something dangerous. The police and his security also struggle to control the crowd around his van after he gets in.

Internet reacts to viral video While one side of the internet seems to believe Vijay’s reaction was funny, others think it was warranted. “Entertainment ku panjamey illa (No shortage of entertainment),” commented a Redditor, reacting to the video. “The self-proclaimed "Master", mistaking garland for a "Blaster", bolted back "Faster"” joked an X (formerly Twitter), calling it a “Total disaster.” One X user even commented, “Joseph this is not movie, come to reality,”referring to his full name, Joseph Vijay. Redditors also called it “Meme template.”

However, Vijay’s fans came to his defence, wondering why he reacted the way he did. “As a casual observer, it feels like he's traumatized. Saw a group of people running at him and his vehicles and probably got reminded of the Karur incident and/or the biker who got into an accident,” reasoned one on Reddit, while another commented, “On serious lines , I am sure he must have received a threat briefing from who ever is handling his security detail. Honestly that did seem like a threat. His detail should have been ahead of him if he is on an open under the sky condition.”

Vijay will contest in the upcoming Telangana elections via his TVK party. His final film, Jana Nayagan, has yet to be released.