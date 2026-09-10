'Seems like an ex-girlfriend': Raghav Chadha counters AAP's Delhi voter roll allegations with 'heartbroken lover' jibe
Responding to AAP's allegations, Raghav Chadha took a jibe at his former party, saying that “AAP seems like an ex-girlfriend whose boyfriend dumped her.”
BJP MP Raghav Chadha and his former party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have been at odds ever since he moved to the saffron party. In the latest exchange of verbal attacks, Chadha hit back at AAP over questions surrounding Delhi’s voter rolls, saying that his former party “seems like an ex-girlfriend.”
Also Read | ‘A morning I will cherish’: Raghav Chadha meets PM Modi, thanks him for ‘insights and guidance’
Speaking to the media regarding the AAP's question about how Chadha's name was added to Delhi's draft electoral roll, the BJP MP said, "The AAP has reached a state where I appear in their dreams as a ghost... To me, the AAP seems like an ex-girlfriend whose boyfriend dumped her and moved on with his life, yet she remains madly in love with me."
"I worry that, like a heartbroken lover, she might one day slit her wrists for me. I am deeply concerned about them," he added.
Also Read | Raghav Chadha living in Delhi, not Punjab: AAP hits back at ‘shifted’ name claim over draft voter rolls
AAP questions Chadha's addition to Delhi voter roll
Earlier, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said Chadha's name appeared as the 747th voter in the Rajinder Nagar electoral roll, despite the draft roll published on August 31 showing 746 voters.
Bhardwaj said, "This is not merely an allegation; it is a fact. The draft electoral roll from the first phase of the SIR on August 31 shows that at the booth in Rajinder Nagar where Raghav Chadha used to reside, there were only 746 voters."
"Now, I observe that his vote has suddenly reappeared at a booth in Rajinder Nagar, and his serial number is 747. We want to know from both the Election Commission and Raghav Chadha how this happened. If there is a specific procedure involved, please let us know," he added.
Also Read | 'Didn't want headlines, wanted solutions': Raghav Chadha on why he didn't speak on NEET paper leak issue
Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi's clarification
Chadha’s name was added to the electoral roll of Assembly Constituency-39 (Rajinder Nagar) after following the prescribed procedure, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, said in a statement on Thursday.
"During a Press conference held by AAP on 08.09.2026, an issue has been raised by the party alleging inclusion of name of Shri Raghav Chadha, MP (Rajya Sabha) in the electoral rolls of Delhi in AC-39 (Rajinder Nagar) without following due procedure," the press note stated.
(with inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More