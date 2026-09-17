Banned plastic worth 1,060kg seized in Khandsa Mandi, vendor fined ₹25,000
The seized material was sent to a waste-to-energy plant in Sonipat, while the pollution board said the unit was found violating rules on prohibited SUP items.
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) seized 1,060 kg of banned single-use plastic (SUP) from a unit in Khandsa Mandi during an enforcement drive on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. The material was confiscated and sent to the JBM Enviro Waste to Energy Plant at Tajpur, Murthal, in the Sonipat district, for disposal.
The action was carried out by the HSPCB’s Gurugram Region (North) team, which inspected commercial establishments, vendors and storage points to check the use, storage and distribution of prohibited SUP items.
According to HSPCB, the seized material was found in the possession of a unit and was in violation of rules governing prohibited SUP items. A penalty of ₹25,000 was imposed on the owner, officials said.
“All the seized plastic has been sent to the Sonipat Waste to Energy Plant, and a penalty of ₹25,000 was imposed on the owner. HSPCB has zero tolerance towards such practices,” said HSPCB (North) regional officer Akansha Tanwar.
The enforcement drive was conducted by assistant environmental engineer Kamesh and junior environmental engineer Raghvender Singh of the HSPCB’s Gurugram Region (North).
Haryana prohibits the manufacture, sale, distribution, stocking, transportation and use of virgin and recycled plastic carry bags, as well as recycled plastic containers used for storing food. The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended, also prohibit specified SUP items. Violations can attract penal action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
In May, HT reported that HSPCB and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had issued more than 11,600 challans and recovered over ₹1 crore during intensive action against banned SUP items over the previous year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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