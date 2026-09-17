Gurugram residents flag sewage overflow, waterlogging around Tulip Chowk

Residents of Sector 69 on Wednesday alleged that roads around Tulip Chowk were waterlogged due to sewer overflow, with stagnant sewage and slush accumulating at the busy intersection. They said around eight residential societies are located near the chowk and alleged that sewage from the surrounding societies frequently overflows onto the roads. Pumping provides only temporary relief, residents say, as stagnant water damages RMC roads and forces vendors onto footpaths around the busy intersection. (HT)

Residents said the problem is persistent and that pumping out the accumulated water has provided only temporary relief, while the absence of a proper sewerage and drainage network has worsened the situation.

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said work to lay sewer lines and develop a drainage network had begun in the area, which currently lacks both. “The drainage work is expected to be completed within the next six months. Work on the sewer line has also started and is likely to take a few months to complete,” he added.

Residents, however, alleged that untreated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) of nearby societies is also being discharged onto the roads because of inadequate capacity and the lack of a proper sewerage network.

“There is no proper sewerage infrastructure in the area. The STP capacity in almost every Tulip society in the sector is less than half of what is required. Societies are left with little option but to discharge the STP water onto the roads,” said Ajay Pal Singh, RWA president of Tulip Ivory.