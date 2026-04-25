After Raghav Chadha's BJP entry, Union minister Ravneet Bittu's ‘catwalk’ jibes are viral. Here's why

After seven of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs walked out of the party and merged into the BJP on Friday, videos of Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu's digs at Raghav Chadha are viral on Punjabi social media as the AAP-ruled state heads to polls in about 10 months. Ravneet Singh Bittu had come to the BJP two years ago from the Congress; Raghav Chadha was welcomed into saffron party by its chief Nitin Nabin on April 24. (PTI Photos)

Rajya Sabha member Bittu — among the newer recruits of the BJP as the party tries to make a mark on its own in Punjab — had said last week that there was “no need” for Chadha to enter the BJP as he was "already doing the work he's doing", referring to Chadha's attacks on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Punjab is in focus because, of the seven AAP MPs who've now switched sides, six are from that state, including Chadha who is ethnically a Punjabi Hindu but a Delhi resident. Besides Chadha there's AAP strategist Sandeep Pathak; plus industrialists Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Sahney and Rajinder Gupta, and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Swai Maliwal entered the Rajya Sabha from Delhi.

Chadha, when announcing his switch to the BJP on Friday, said, “The reason is that I didn't want to be apart of their sins." AAP leaders have been accused by the BJP of corruption in recent years.

Bittu's comments, meanwhile, have underlined the complexity of the BJP's solo Punjab foray — and Chadha's Punjab plan if any — as the state votes early next year.

“Now, even the people who held the government in their fist and controlled it are speaking," Bittu said in an interview last week about the 2027 elections.

He mentioned Chadha in that context, after the latter had already been removed by the AAP as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on April 2.

“No matter what anyone says, Raghav Chadha was the all-in-all of the Aam Aadmi Party. Today he stands on the other side," Bittu said, "So, how many internal secrets will he reveal in the coming days?” He made similar assertions in multiple interactions.

Chadha was co-incharge of AAP's Punjab affairs and was heavily credited with the party's landslide victory in the 2022 elections, in which it won 92 out of 117 seats. There was some outcry, though, even within the AAP when Chadha and Chhattisgarh-native Sandeep Pathak, both party strategists but “outsiders”, were picked for RS seats from Punjab in 2022.

What Bittu said Bittu was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP from Rajasthan after he lost the Lok Sabha election in Ludhiana in 2024, soon after switching loyalties from the Congress after decades of family ties.

He was asked pointedly if Chadha could join the BJP after his public fallout with the AAP. “No, the need for him to join the BJP would only arise if he wasn't already doing the work he's doing. He's doing it himself, so there's no need to make him join. They are dancing themselves,” Bittu said in the April 12 interview to a web channel.

He blamed Chadha for his being jailed (briefly over a protest in 2024), and said CM Bhagwant Mann was pressured by Chadha and Kejriwal.

“I have endured a lot because of Chadha… Being a man, he does catwalk!” Bittu remarked.

Chadha walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2022 for his uncle, who is a fashion designer; and posted images on Instagram too.