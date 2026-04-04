Raghav Chadha goes ‘Dhurandhar’ as he hits back after AAP action: ‘Ghayal hoon…' | Watch

In the latest video, Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, said there was a ‘scripted campaign’ against him and that it was “not a coincidence, but a coordinated attack.”

The line "Ghayal hoon istiye ghatak hoon", essentially meaning "a wounded tiger is more dangerous", is from the 2025 Hindi film Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

The AAP leader, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, chose to hit back at his party in a “Dhurandhar” styled defence, saying “ ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon ”.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha , who was removed as the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha this week, dropped yet another video in his defence, following a barrage of attacks from party leaders for raising “soft issues”, instead of choosing to attack the ruling BJP.

“Since yesterday, there is a scripted campaign against me. They are using same language, same issues, same allegations. This is not a coincidence, but a coordinated attack,” Chadha said in the video.

The AAP MP also chose to reply to three allegations made by his party leader against him, namely, that Chadha refuses to walk out of the house during Opposition's walk-out, he didn't sign the Opposition's motion to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner, and that he was afraid of the ruling BJP.

“When the Opposition walks out of the Parliament, Raghav Chadha stays there, he doesn't walk out. This is indeed false. I challenge you to bring one instance or one day when the Opposition decided to walk you and I didn't support them,” he said in the video.

Also Read: ‘Airport samosas’, prepaid recharge: 7 ‘soft’ issues Raghav Chadha raised in Parliament

On the question of not signing the impeachment motion against CEC, he said only 50 signatures were required out of 105 opposition MPs in the Upper House, adding “6 or 7 MPs from AAP didn't sign the motion”.

“Where am I wrong and why is the entire blame on me,” he asked.

Replying to AAP's claims that he was afraid, Chadha listed the issues he raised in the Parliament: “Which issues did I skip? I talked about issues, from GST to income tax, Punjab's water to Delhi air, the condition of government school and ways to strengthen public health care institutions... menstrual health, unemployment to inflation. I raised all these issues.”

AAP's attack against Chadha Ever since AAP's motion to replace Chadha as the deputy leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, naming Ashok Mittal as the new leader, the party leaders have levelled a series of allegations, from calling him “compromised” to alleging that he is doing ‘soft PR’.

Also Read: ‘Objectionable’ or ‘compromised’: Who said what on Raghav Chadha's removal as AAP Rajya Sabha deputy leader

AAP leader Atishi questioned Chadha why “he was afraid of the BJP and raising questions to Modiji”. She also questioned why he chose to skip the issues like “misuse” of Election Commission, and “vote chori” in Delhi. She also claimed that Chadha refused to sign the motion against the CEC.

The party leaders have also raised the issue of his absence during key setbacks: the ‘incarceration’ of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and others during the excise ‘scam’ case, the party's loss in Delhi, Kejriwal's Jantar Mantar protest and key party meetings.

When Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was asked if Chadha is “compromised”, he emphatically said “yes”.