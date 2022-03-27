Rajya Sabha MP and popular AAP face Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week; watch video

Newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP and popular Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) face Raghav Chadha, 33, today graced the ramp as showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at the final day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor in shimmering mini dress serves a steaming hot look at LFW)

The youngest among current Rajya Sabha members, Chadha looked dapper in what looked like a faux leather jacket and pants with a turtle neck inner. The jacket also featured an orange belt with orange embroidery on the back and shoulder pads.

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA was adjudged the "Most Stylish Politician" at the India Fashion Awards in November last year.

Davender Sharma, Private Secretary to Dy. Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia posted the clip from LFW on his Twitter handle, captioning it as, "AAP Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha shaking the ramp at #LakmeFashionWeek2022."

Designer Pawan Sachdeva showcased his latest collection 'Neoteric' during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week that started on March 22 and ends on March 27. Synonymous with new or modern, the outfits from the collection range from casual and quilted to long jackets made using PU fabric.

"Leather and suede uppers align seamlessly with pop and chic inners, along with detailed bottoms, while the refreshing colour palette includes a splash of blues, reds and oranges," read the description of preview video posted on Lakme Fashion Week's YouTube handle about the designer's collection.