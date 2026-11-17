The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to rope in private operators to develop, upgrade, and manage 13 stadiums and mini stadiums, in a bid to improve sports infrastructure in its schools and make better use of underutilised civic facilities, senior civic officials said. The civic body operates several such sports complexes, including Dr Ambedkar Stadium near ITO and Dr Sahib Singh Verma Stadium. (Representative)

The policy proposed by the commissioner aims to make each stadium a professionally managed multi-sport centre, while ensuring that MCD schoolchildren have access to qualified coaches, structured training, and opportunities to identify sporting talent. It also provides facilities for children with special needs, encouraging inclusive participation.

The civic body operates several such sports complexes, including Dr Ambedkar Stadium near ITO and Dr Sahib Singh Verma Stadium.

The policy, moved by the municipal commissioner, will be taken up by the standing committee on Wednesday

The plan Under a proposed five-year public-private partnership (PPP) policy, a copy of which has been seen by HT, private operators will be required to invest their own capital in developing sports infrastructure and managing its day-to-day operations and maintenance. In return, they will be allowed to commercially utilise the facilities, including by offering paid coaching and sports programmes to residents.

Students enrolled in MCD schools, however, will be provided free access to professional sports coaching and structured training, the officials explained.

The policy on "development and operation of sports infrastructure in MCD stadiums under Public-Private Partnership" aims to upgrade existing facilities without imposing a direct capital expenditure burden on the civic body.

The corporation currently operates 13 stadiums under its education department, primarily for organising inter-zonal sports competitions for students. These facilities offer sports such as football, cricket, volleyball, badminton and athletics.

According to the policy, the private operator will be responsible for designing, developing, and installing the required infrastructure at its own cost, and for ensuring its maintenance throughout the term of the agreement. The infrastructure development and commissioning must be completed within 180 days of the facility handover, it adds.

The agreement will initially be for five years, with a provision for an extension of up to another five years. The corporation will also retain the right to terminate the agreement by giving 90 days' notice in the public interest.

The selection of private operators will be through an open expression-of-interest and request-for-proposals process, followed by technical and financial evaluation.

"At least one founder or co-founder will have to be a former national-level sportsperson or the organisation must have such an individual in its senior management team," the official added.

The policy also envisages digital monitoring of the facilities and their financial operations to ensure transparency and accountability. Operators will have to comply with child protection laws, conduct background verification of coaching and operational staff, and maintain third-party liability insurance of at least ₹1 crore, in addition to accident insurance covering students and other users.