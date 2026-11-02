MCD tells officials to conduct 4-hour daily inspections

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar has directed all deputy commissioners to undertake mandatory field visits for a minimum of four hours every day, focusing on air pollution mitigation and enforcement of applicable pollution-control directions. The directive, dated October 30, comes even as Delhi’s winter action plan kicked in on Sunday. (HT)

The directive, dated October 30, comes even as Delhi’s winter action plan kicked in on Sunday.

The order states that the priority areas for these inspections should be road dust mitigation, waste management, identification of illegal/visibly polluting industrial activities, and pollution hotspots.

“Issues related to encroachment on public ways which lead to congestion and thus pollution. One inspection per week would mandatorily be a night weekly market, in the zone,” the commissioner states in the communication.

The zonal deputy commissioners shall monitor compliance during their field inspections and ensure prompt enforcement action against violations, including issuing notices/challans and other measures permissible under applicable laws.

“Such issues shall be accorded priority during daily field inspections, and necessary corrective measures shall be undertaken and followed up for resolution,” the letter adds.

Deputy commissioners have been ordered to submit their daily field inspection reports by 5pm.

According to the order, MCD additional commissioner (DEMS) shall act as the nodal officer for compiling daily reports from all zones and shall forward a consolidated daily report.

A second municipal official said that the corporation will also temporarily deploy around 2,000 additional field workers for garbage removal and clean-up operations during this period.