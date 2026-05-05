The title of Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka has a Pushpa connection; makers reveal | Exclusive

According to an independent industry source, “The makers of Raaka took a conscious decision to name the film after Allu Arjun’s title role, considering the massive success of the Pushpa franchise. AA turned his character into the film’s very identity more than just a name, it became a phenomenon that resonated across the country. And now, with Raaka, it is repeating that magic, building an entire film around the power of his character.”

Allu Arjun 's first look in his upcoming film with director Atlee was revealed on April 8, the actor's birthday. The internet could not get enough of the look in which he was seen bald, kohl-eyed, staring into the camera, while sporting animal claws. Many wondered why the film is called Raaka and if it is the name of Arjun's character in the film, then what does it mean. Now, the makers have revealed what led to the film's title. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan can't wait to watch Atlee's Raaka, says the first look of Allu Arjun is ‘amazing just like you are’ )

In the poster, the actor's forehead also shows some markings, which look similar to Viking tattoos. Beyond the look, not much is known about the film, including the cast or even the genre. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. It will also star Deepika Padukone.

What Atlee said about Raaka Taking to his X account after revealing the first look, Atlee wrote, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.” He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.”

"Raaka is a collaboration born of the highest ambitions in Indian cinema. We believe this will not only redefine the scale of what we create, but also affirm Indian cinema's rightful place in global entertainment," the production house said. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music of the film.

Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telugu-language action drama was written and directed by Sukumar. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), it is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and became the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.