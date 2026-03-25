What sunglasses style suits a round face the best: Wayfarers, geometric or cat-eye shaped?

Buying sunglasses sounds simple until you actually try them on. If you have a round face, chances are you have had this moment. One pair disappears into your cheeks. Another makes your face look even rounder. A third almost works but still feels slightly off. Sunglasses for round faces are always a tricky task to select. Here's a breakdown of how to get it right! (pexels.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal <p>Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.<br><br> <b>Career journey and experience</b><br><br> Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.<br><br> To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.<br><br> <b>Subject expertise</b><br><br> With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.<br><br> In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.<br><br> <b>Education and professional background</b><br><br> Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.<br><br> <b>Editorial Philosophy</b><br><br> <b>I write with one single goal</b> : To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.</p> Read more Read less

Round faces have a soft charm. Full cheeks, a gentle jawline and very few sharp edges. The width and length of the face are usually quite similar. The trick with sunglasses is not to match that softness. It is to balance it.

The guiding idea is simple. Stronger lines create contrast. Angular frames introduce a shape where the face is naturally curved. Think of them as the stylistic opposite that makes everything work.

Knowing your face shape: Is your face actually round? Before frame hunting begins, it helps to confirm the face shape.

Quick checklist for a round face

• Cheekbones are the widest part of the face.

• Chin appears soft and curved.

• Jawline has very little sharp definition.

• Face width and length look quite similar.

Still unsure? Try the classic mirror trick.

The mirror test Stand in front of a mirror. Use lipstick or a washable marker. Trace the outline of your face directly on the glass. Step back and look at the shape. If the outline looks close to a circle with smooth edges, you are likely in round face territory.

The top 4 sunglasses styles that work beautifully 1. Rectangular and square frames

If round faces had a starter pack for sunglasses, this would be in it.

Why they work

• Straight lines balance soft facial curves

• Sharp corners introduce definition

• Rectangular depth can visually lengthen the face

Classic Wayfarer-style frames are an easy win here. Deep rectangles also work well since they stretch the profile vertically. Think structured, slightly bold, and confident.