How to master the wayfarer look: A sunglass style guide for every face shape
A quick guide to Wayfarer sunglasses, their signature design, face shapes they suit best, and who should consider buying this enduring frame.
With the summer season coming in, it feels like the right moment to pull out the sunglasses. Personally, I think sunglasses are a year-round necessity, instead of an accessory you remember only on beach days. Still, sunshine has a way of reminding people to reach for their favourite pair. While there are many styles to choose from, some, like the Wayfarer, remain iconic.
First introduced by Ray Ban in 1952, this frame quietly revolutionised eyewear. Up until that point, most sunglasses leaned on thin metal frames. The Wayfarer stepped in with thick moulded plastic and a shape that felt new, bold and very fashion forward for its time. Today it is called a classic (imagine the irony!) Still, the shape does quite a bit of visual work. That trapezoid frame can sharpen certain faces and soften others. So before buying a pair, it helps to know who they really work for.
Anatomy of a Wayfarer
At first glance, a Wayfarer looks simple. Take a closer look, and a few details will stand out.
The most recognisable feature is the trapezoidal frame. It is wider across the brow and slightly narrower near the cheeks. That subtle shift creates strong lines around the face.
Then come the chunky arms, often called shark-fin temples. They are thicker than most sunglass arms and add a sense of structure.
There is also a slight inward lean of the lenses towards the cheeks. This tilt helps the frame sit comfortably and gives the design its signature stance. More technical aspect which you might miss noticing visually, to be honest.
Classic versions and newer hybrid versions do exist. The Original Wayfarer has a stronger tilt and a larger presence. The New Wayfarer feels slightly smaller, with softer corners, which many people find easier to wear daily. The softer edges in the new version make it more aesthetic for a female jawline as well. Little details of evolution.
Wayfarer sunglasses for men
Decoding face shapes and how the wayfarer fares!
Not every frame works for every face, and that is completely fine. The Wayfarer does best on certain shapes because of its strong geometry.
Oval faces
This is usually the easiest match. Oval faces have balanced proportions, so they can carry the bold lines of a Wayfarer without the frame overpowering their features.
Round faces
Round faces often benefit from frames with angles. The straight brow line and defined corners of a Wayfarer add structure. The effect makes the face appear slightly longer and more defined.
Heart-shaped faces
A wider forehead paired with a narrow chin works quite nicely with this frame. The broader top section mirrors the width of the forehead, while the taper near the bottom keeps the chin area from feeling heavy.
Square faces
This is the one group that may want to try before buying. Square faces already have strong angles, and the sharp lines of a classic Wayfarer can sometimes feel repetitive. The New Wayfarer, with its gentler corners, usually works better here.
Wayfarer sunglasses for women
Who should buy them?
- Face shape is one piece of the puzzle. Personal style matters just as much.
- The minimalist will enjoy the reliability of a Wayfarer. One pair can work with a linen shirt on holiday and a sharp jacket in the city.
- Vintage lovers often lean toward this frame as well. The design carries a strong mid-century feel that pairs well with retro-inspired clothing.
- Then there is the practical buyer. Acetate frames like the Wayfarer are generally sturdier than delicate wire styles. They handle daily use quite well and tend to survive a few accidental drops in a handbag.
These frames usually come in lens widths around 50 mm, 52 mm and 54 mm. If the frame is too wide, it may slide down the nose. Too narrow and it can pinch at the temples. A quick check in the mirror helps find the right balance across the face.
Pro tip
If you have high cheekbones, look for frames labelled Asian Fit or Low Bridge Fit. These versions sit slightly higher and help prevent the frame from resting on the cheeks.
Original vs New Wayfarer
|Feature
|Original Wayfarer RB2140
|New Wayfarer RB2132
|Tilt
|Noticeable forward tilt
|Flatter fit
|Lens shape
|Deeper trapezoid
|Slightly shorter rectangle
|Best for
|Retro leaning style
|Easy daily wear
Style always comes down to personal taste. Still, if a frame ever deserved the title of reliable favourite, the Wayfarer comes quite close. My two cents? If it feels good the moment you put it on, that is reason enough to wear it!
