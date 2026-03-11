How to master the wayfarer look: A sunglass style guide for every face shape

With the summer season coming in, it feels like the right moment to pull out the sunglasses. Personally, I think sunglasses are a year-round necessity, instead of an accessory you remember only on beach days. Still, sunshine has a way of reminding people to reach for their favourite pair. While there are many styles to choose from, some, like the Wayfarer, remain iconic. Classic Wayfarer sunglasses resting in sunlight, showing the bold trapezoid frame and thick temples that shaped decades of eyewear style. (pexels.com)

First introduced by Ray Ban in 1952, this frame quietly revolutionised eyewear. Up until that point, most sunglasses leaned on thin metal frames. The Wayfarer stepped in with thick moulded plastic and a shape that felt new, bold and very fashion forward for its time. Today it is called a classic (imagine the irony!) Still, the shape does quite a bit of visual work. That trapezoid frame can sharpen certain faces and soften others. So before buying a pair, it helps to know who they really work for.

Anatomy of a Wayfarer At first glance, a Wayfarer looks simple. Take a closer look, and a few details will stand out.

The most recognisable feature is the trapezoidal frame. It is wider across the brow and slightly narrower near the cheeks. That subtle shift creates strong lines around the face.

Then come the chunky arms, often called shark-fin temples. They are thicker than most sunglass arms and add a sense of structure.

There is also a slight inward lean of the lenses towards the cheeks. This tilt helps the frame sit comfortably and gives the design its signature stance. More technical aspect which you might miss noticing visually, to be honest.

Classic versions and newer hybrid versions do exist. The Original Wayfarer has a stronger tilt and a larger presence. The New Wayfarer feels slightly smaller, with softer corners, which many people find easier to wear daily. The softer edges in the new version make it more aesthetic for a female jawline as well. Little details of evolution.