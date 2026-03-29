Stop overthinking your frames now: These sunglass styles flatter an oval face the best
Check this simple guide to sunglasses for oval faces, covering flattering frame shapes, styling ideas and small tricks that keep proportions balanced.
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It is important to understand your face shape and what looks best before you decide to start trying on sunglasses. If you have an oval face, the experience can feel slightly confusing in a different way. Almost everything seems to work, yet some pairs look far more interesting than others. Which makes snailing down styles very hard.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Oval faces are considered naturally balanced. The forehead is usually a little wider than the chin, cheekbones sit comfortably at the centre, and the face appears longer than it is wide. The jawline is soft but still defined.
Since the proportions already feel balanced, the aim with sunglasses is not correction. It is character. The right frame adds contrast, personality and a bit of structure without disturbing those natural proportions.
Knowing your face shape: Is your face actually round?
Sometimes the biggest mistake is to identify the wrong shape for your face. This is the first step to ensure you are on the right track.
Quick checklist for a round face
• The face is longer than it is wide
• Forehead appears slightly wider than the chin
• Jawline looks soft and rounded
• Cheekbones sit near the centre of the face
Still unsure? A quick mirror test works surprisingly well.
The mirror test
- Stand in front of a mirror and pull your hair back so the outline of your face is clear.
- Use lipstick or a washable marker and trace the outer shape of your face directly on the mirror.
- Step back and look at the outline.
If the shape looks slightly longer than a circle and gently tapered near the chin, your face is most likely oval.
The top 4 sunglasses styles that work beautifully
1. Square and rectangular frames
Oval faces carry soft curves, which means angular frames create a pleasing contrast.
Why they work
• Straight lines add structure.
• The angles balance softer facial curves.
• The frames introduce definition without overwhelming the face.
Classic square sunglasses or bold rectangular shapes work especially well. They create a sharp, confident look while preserving proportions.
2. Oversized sunglasses
If there is one face shape that can comfortably carry oversized frames, it is the oval face.
Why they work
• Larger frames highlight the natural balance of the face.
• They create a strong visual impact.
• They keep proportions interesting without looking heavy.
Oversized sunglasses bring instant glamour. They also work beautifully for days when you want a dramatic look with minimal effort.
3. Geometric frames
Geometric sunglasses are perfect for anyone who enjoys a bit of personality in their accessories.
Think hexagons, octagons or frames with strong edges.
Why they work
• Angular shapes contrast with the soft outline of the face.
• The unusual structure adds visual interest.
• They break the natural oval curve stylishly.
These frames often feel modern and fashion-aware without appearing too experimental.
4. Cat eye sunglasses
Cat eye frames remain a favourite for a reason. Their lifted corners bring a playful sense of style.
Why they work
• The upward corners highlight cheekbones.
• The shape brings a gentle lift to the face.
• They add a vintage-inspired charm.
On an oval face, cat eye frames feel balanced and expressive at the same time.
Sunglass style to suit oval faces
|Frame style
|Why it works for oval faces
|Style vibe
|Square or rectangular
|Adds contrast to soft curves
|Sharp and classic
|Oversized
|Highlights natural balance
|Glamorous and bold
|Geometric
|Introduces strong angles
|Fashion forward
|Cat eye
|Lifts the eye line
|Retro chic
What to avoid
Oval faces are quite versatile, though a few frame choices can disrupt the natural proportions.
Very small frames: Tiny sunglasses can look slightly lost on an oval face. Larger frames usually look more balanced.
Extremely narrow frames: Very thin horizontal styles can make the face appear longer than it already is.
A few small details can completely change how sunglasses sit on the face.
|Element
|What to look for
|Why it helps
|Frame colours
|Rich shades such as black, tortoiseshell, deep green or burgundy
|Strong colours add definition
|Frame colours
|Very pale or transparent frames
|These can soften the structure of the frame
|Bridge styles
|Medium bridge height
|Keeps proportions balanced across the face
|Frame size
|Frames that align comfortably with the temples
|Maintains natural facial balance
|Fit check
|Frames that sit lightly on the nose and cheeks
|Ensures the sunglasses feel effortless
A well-fitting pair of sunglasses can make a simple outfit feel instantly more polished. Instead of chasing trends, focus on shapes that bring contrast and character to your face. When the proportions feel right, the style usually follows.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More
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