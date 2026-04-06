Which sunglasses style suits a square face the best? The simplest guide you need to choose the most flattering frame

Square faces are bold, structured, and full of personality, so your sunglasses need to match that energy without overpowering it. Curved frames are your best friends, softening jawlines and balancing strong features. Think round, oval, or classic aviator shapes that add a touch of playfulness while keeping things chic. Cat-eye glasses work too if you want a fun twist, giving just the right lift to the face. Colour and lens style can turn simple shades into a fashion statement, letting you express quirks, confidence, and style all at once. Choosing the right pair is about embracing your face shape and truly committing to the process. Aviators and round frames shine on square faces, adding charm and a relaxed, stylish edge to any outfit. (Pexels.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Knowing your face shape: Is your face actually square? Before you start picking frames, it’s good to be sure about your face shape.

Quick checklist for a square face

• Jawline is strong, straight, and sharply defined.

• Forehead and jaw are roughly the same width.

• Cheekbones are prominent but not rounded.

• Chin appears angular rather than soft.

• Face length is similar to face width, giving a balanced, boxy look.

Still unsure? Try the classic mirror trick.

The mirror test Stand in front of a mirror. Use lipstick or a washable marker. Trace the outline of your face directly on the glass. Step back and look at the shape. If the shape shows sharp angles, a defined jawline, and a slightly boxy outline, congratulations, your face is square.

This little exercise makes it obvious where those strong lines sit, helping you pick frames that soften or complement your angles perfectly.

The top 4 sunglasses styles that work beautifully 1. Round and oval frames If square faces had a starter pack for sunglasses, this would be it.

Why they work

• Curved lines soften sharp jawlines.

• Gentle shapes balance strong angles.

• Oval depth can visually lengthen the face.

Classic oversized round frames or soft ovals are easy wins. They take the edge off angular features while keeping things stylish and confident.

2. Aviator sunglasses Aviators add a playful tilt and bring a flattering balance to square faces.

Why they work

• Teardrop shape softens the jawline.

• Eye area feels lifted.

• Strong forehead and jaw look balanced.

Aviators mix classic charm with a hint of retro cool. They are easy to wear and instantly stylish.

3. Round geometric frames For those who want a mix of angles and curves, geometric frames add a fresh vibe.

Why they work

• Curved edges soften square features

• Adds playful contrast to strong lines

• Looks sharp in photos without being harsh

Hexagons, softened octagons, or subtle curves all bring an effortless cool factor.

4. Browline or D-frame styles Browline sunglasses are instantly recognisable and add flair without too much effort.

Why they work

• Emphasises the top of the face

• Draws attention to eyes and cheekbones

• Softens jawline while keeping structure

The thicker upper frame paired with a lighter lower half creates a flattering balance for square faces.