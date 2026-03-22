I have only worn one pair of sunglasses since 2018: Why the classic aviator actually fits every face shape
Aviator sunglasses offer a timeless, unisex style that suits most face shapes, making them the ultimate versatile summer accessory.
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Aviator sunglasses have earned their reputation as the go-to accessory for effortless style. Their classic teardrop shape and sleek frames work for almost every face, making them a safe and stylish choice for anyone. For someone like me who prefers owning a single pair of sunglasses to wear everywhere, aviators have been my go-to style and pair for years. I have never felt the need to switch from my classic pink photochromatic Raybans in the last 8 years!
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read moreRead less
They pair seamlessly with casual daywear, smart summer outfits, and even more formal looks, meaning you never need to think twice about matching them. Another bonus is their unisex appeal, making it easy to swap with a family member or friend without compromising style. This season, I’ve rounded up my favourite aviator picks that blend comfort, durability, and timeless fashion.
Anatomy of an Aviator
Aviators are basically the cool kids of sunglasses, and every part has a purpose. The thin metal frame keeps them light yet sturdy, usually in gold, silver, or gunmetal shades, giving them a very timeless appeal.
The teardrop lenses aren’t just for show; they cover your eyes and block the sun from all angles. That double or triple bridge? Totally for extra style points and holding the shape together. Nose pads are adjustable, so your aviators won’t slip, no matter what your face shape is. The temples are long and straight with comfy tips behind your ears. All these bits come together to make a pair that’s low-effort but always looks effortlessly stylish, and honestly, they vibe with almost every outfit.
Aviator sunglasses
Decoding face shapes and how the wayfarer fares!
Not every sunglasses style works for every face, and that’s completely fine. Aviators, with their classic teardrop shape, suit many but shine on certain face types thanks to their soft curves and versatile design.
Oval faces
Oval faces are usually the easiest match. Their balanced proportions let aviators sit perfectly without overwhelming features, giving a relaxed but stylish look.
Round faces
Round faces benefit from frames that add definition. The slightly angled teardrop of aviators creates subtle structure, making the face look longer and more sculpted.
Heart-shaped faces
A wider forehead and narrower chin pair well with aviators. The top of the lens balances the forehead, while the tapered bottom keeps the chin from looking heavy.
Square faces
Square faces have strong angles, so the soft curves of aviators are ideal. They contrast the sharp jawline, adding a smooth, effortless vibe.
More Aviator sunglasses to pick from
Who should buy them?
- Anyone who wants a timeless, versatile pair that goes with almost every outfit.
- People with oval, round, heart-shaped, or square faces are seeking flattering frames.
- Those who prefer an unisex style can share it with a family member or friend.
- Anyone who values comfort, lightweight design, and effortless cool in one pair.
Pro tip
Choose aviators with adjustable nose pads and lightweight metal frames. This ensures a perfect fit, all-day comfort, and a sleek look without slipping.
A good pair of aviators can go a long way. Pair them with beach outfits, everyday work wear, sunny afternoons on ice or just your brunch outfit companion. You will realise you do not need any more sunglasses once you get an aviator.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More
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